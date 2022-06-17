WATCH NOW: Gary works to become a 'Safe Zone' with new security camera initiative

GARY — On Thursday morning, Mayor Jerome Prince stood before the stadium where, less than two weeks prior, a shooting broke out after the West Side Leadership Academy graduation. He and about 20 other city employees gathered outside the stadium to announce the start of a new public safety initiative called "Operation Safe Zone."

Prince gestured toward a blue light that blinked near the RailCats entrance of the U.S. Steel Yard stadium.

"That signifies that this area is a protected safe zone," Prince said. "What that really means is that all the entities who buy into the program (Operation Safe Zone) will have a direct feed going to the Gary Police Department and our officers will have the capability to monitor activity in real-time."

Operation Safe Zone is a partnership between the Gary Police Department and Fusus, a Georgia-based company that helps law enforcement agencies access security camera livestreams. Under the new partnership, businesses, apartment buildings and even residents who have Ring security systems can register their security cameras with Fusus, allowing Gary police to access a livestream of the cameras, making emergency response time faster.

Those who choose to register will receive the blue light and signage, showing the area is a "Safe Zone." Gary police Cpl. Larry McKinley explained that footage is sent to an offsite location where it is monitored. McKinley said the feed is "constant," adding that officers across the city can log in to the livestream. Footage is held for two to 30 days, but officers can choose to save specific clips that are relevant to an investigation, explained Rick Butsko, a public safety advisor with Fusus.

Fusus systems can also stream live audio, though most security cameras do not record audio.

The cost of registering for the program "right now is very minimal," McKinley said. The price of the program varies depending on the square footage of the space and the needed number of cameras. For some businesses the only costs will be the light and the signage, which are about $400, said Joy Holliday, executive director of the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

Prince said that Operation Safe Zone is currently a pilot program and that "ultimately, in order to expand the program and offer it to every resident or business that wants to participate, the city will incur some expense," though the exact price the city will have to pay is unknown.

"It is our desire that every business owner, every apartment building, every entity that has a public interface will buy into this project," Prince said.

A total of five locations have registered, including the U.S. Steel Yard stadium and a number of day cares. Individuals and businesses can also sponsor Safe Zones by funding specific locations they would like to see registered. Holliday said that when multiple, nearby locations are registered, the area becomes a "Safe Zone Corridor."

The city began working with Fusus about four months ago. The company was started in 2019 and has partnerships with a number of other municipalities, including Atlanta and Minneapolis.

"The recent tragedies and past trauma we have experienced as a community due to gun violence only highlights the need to strengthen our public and private partnerships to assist law enforcement with deterring and solving crimes,” Prince said in a news release announcing the initiative.

The city has been working to create a public-private partnership to address violence at local businesses for some time. In December 2021, about 40 Gary gas station owners went before the Public Safety Committee to discuss crime. The Common Council has also considered an ordinance that would require all gas stations to hire armed guards, though the measure has never been approved.

Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-at-large, the chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said the Safe Zone initiative provides a good alternative to armed guards.

Just seeing the blue light will make those considering illegal activity "think twice," McKinley said, adding that investigations will also be quicker as officers will not have to go door-to-door to find security footage after a crime.

Those interested in registering their cameras can contact Holliday at jholliday@gary.gov.

"This will not only augment the efforts of our police officers, ... it will give our residents and our guests the assurance that Gary, Indiana, is in fact, a safe place," Prince said.

