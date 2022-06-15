WATCH NOW: Gary YWCA celebrates new playground, more renovations on the horizon

GARY — A stream of cheering children crowded the shiny new playground equipment. They lined up to use the slides and hoisted themselves onto the monkey bars, ignoring the bright sun beating down on their orange YWCA T-shirts.

The kids had reason to be excited — after not being able to use the playground for about two years, the jungle gym is officially back in business.

The original playground, installed in 2000 when the YWCA opened its current 150 W. 15th Ave. location, was constructed by Kidstuff Playsystems. Dick Hagelberg, CEO of the Gary-based company and member of the Gary Rotary, said over the years the playground had fallen into "disrepair."

Last year, when both the Gary Rotary and the Gary YWCA celebrated their 100th anniversaries, the idea to fund a new playground was born.

"I've never been out here when there have been kids playing," Hagelberg said. "That's the reward ... to see it being used. We don't get to do that all that often."

Over the course of one year, the Rotary was able to raise over $50,000 with donations from groups like Centier Bank, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Strack & Van Til, Doyle & Associates Architects, First Merchants Bank and Power & Sons Construction.

Then a group of about 20 volunteers from Gary Rotary, Centier and NIPSCO completed the renovation with pieces from Kidstuff Playsystems. The existing play structure got two new slides, fresh panels and a new roof. They also replaced the aging fence and added new mulch.

Kidstuff also created a new play structure, located near the back of the lot. Designed for children ages 2 to 5, children in the Y's preschool program flocked to the short slide and climbing wall.

When the existing equipment became too damaged to use, the YWCA had to start taking children to nearby playgrounds. YWCA Executive Director Caren Jones said the improvements came just in time as the Y gears up for is first summer "completely back" since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between the summer camp, preschool and afterschool programs, the Gary YWCA serves about 100 children a year. In March of 2020, the organization was forced to shut down almost all of its programs, maintaining only a daycare for children of essential workers.

The Y slowly began to reopen in June of 2020, but everything was scaled-back.

"During COVID we found out that socialization is very important," Jones said. "Because people weren't able to get out, some of our seniors would call and say, 'Can we just come and sit in the parking lot and talk with each other?'"

Just the beginning

The bright new playground will kickoff a number of improvements coming to the Y.

During a June 7 meeting, the Gary City Council approved awarding the YWCA $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Jones said the money will go to several much-needed repairs including; renovating the indoor pool, replacing the leaking roof, improving the daycare and repaving the parking lot.

Though the Y does not have a concrete timeline for when the improvements will be made, Jones said work on the pool will likely start in August.

"I just believe the citizens of Gary deserve to have a state-of-the art facility for their health and fitness," Jones said.

The Gary YWCA opened in 1920 and is one of the only places in the city that offers affordable fitness activities, boasting the city's only public indoor pool. While the new playground and the $1.5 million-worth of improvements will create big changes at the Y — Jones still has a long list of projects.

Eventually, she would like to expand the current pool area, creating a dedicated lap pool and a pool for swim lessons. Jones would also like to add more classrooms, create a lager kitchen for youth cooking lessons and grow the computer lab for digital literacy classes.

Jones said she is especially grateful for the support of the City Council and Mayor Jerome Prince's administration.

"I cannot wait for them (the council and the mayor) to come and see the renovations, the improvements the Y will be able to make so that the citizens in Gary can have a better quality of life," Jones said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.