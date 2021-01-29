WATCH NOW: High-speed pursuit ends with suspect ramming Lake County squad car, gunfire, police say

GARY — A pursuit ended with a suspect vehicle ramming into a Lake County Sheriff's squad car Friday night, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. the suspect vehicle struck the squad car in Gary at the end of the chase.

The chase started on Interstate 80/94 and Calumet Avenue with Indiana State Police and Lake County Sheriff's police in pursuit of the vehicle, which was traveling at more than 120 mph, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The chase continued into Gary as the suspect exited on Broadway going north.

It ended with the suspect ramming into a Lake County Sheriff's car at East 25th Avenue and Broadway, Martinez said.

Martinez said shots were fired by police at the scene but it did not appear anyone was struck by gunfire. The officer whose squad car was struck was unharmed.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The Lake County Aviation Unit also assisted, providing information to officers on the ground.

Martinez said in the last two days Lake County Sheriff's police and several other departments in the county were doing a blitz in response to recent crimes in the Region.