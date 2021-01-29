 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: High-speed pursuit ends with suspect ramming Lake County squad car, gunfire, police say
breaking alert urgent

WATCH NOW: High-speed pursuit ends with suspect ramming Lake County squad car, gunfire, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A pursuit ended with a suspect vehicle ramming into a Lake County Sheriff's squad car Friday night, police said. 

Shortly before 9 p.m. the suspect vehicle struck the squad car in Gary at the end of the chase.

The chase started on Interstate 80/94 and Calumet Avenue with Indiana State Police and Lake County Sheriff's police in pursuit of the vehicle, which was traveling at more than 120 mph, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The chase continued into Gary as the suspect exited on Broadway going north.

It ended with the suspect ramming into a Lake County Sheriff's car at East 25th Avenue and Broadway, Martinez said.

Martinez said shots were fired by police at the scene but it did not appear anyone was struck by gunfire. The officer whose squad car was struck was unharmed.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending. 

The Lake County Aviation Unit also assisted, providing information to officers on the ground. 

Martinez said in the last two days Lake County Sheriff's police and several other departments in the county were doing a blitz in response to recent crimes in the Region. 

"The blitz was created in response of all of the burglaries, carjackings, car thefts and other crimes where the suspects flee into Illinois," said Martinez. "So we have been hitting the bordering area of Illinois aggressively the last couple of days and it's been very successful. We have confiscated a number of weapons and drugs, and yesterday we arrested someone with a murder charge out of Ohio."

Indiana State Police is the main investigating agency in the pursuit with the Lake County Sheriff's Department assisting.

Martinez said no further information could be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation and all further inquiries must be deferred to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police did not immediately provide information Saturday night.  

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts