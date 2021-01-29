 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: High-speed pursuit ends with suspect ramming police vehicles, gunfire, police say
WATCH NOW: High-speed pursuit ends with suspect ramming police vehicles, gunfire, police say

GARY — A 31-year-old Gary man led police on a high-speed pursuit Friday night and rammed two squad vehicles before officers opened fire on his car, police said.

The chase started on Interstate 80/94 near Kennedy Avenue at 8:50 p.m. after Indiana State Police observed a black 2020 Chrysler 300, owned by Marcius Mcabee, driving recklessly. Mcabee evaded troopers and took off after ISP tried to initiate a traffic stop, ISP Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Mcabee reached a speed greater than 120 mph, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The chase continued into Gary and Mcabee turned off all the Chrysler's lights in an attempt to evade police. He exited on Broadway and turned north, Rot said.

Lake County Sheriff's officers then joined the pursuit and intercepted Mcabee at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Broadway, Martinez said.

Once Mcabee was prevented from moving forward, he put the Chrysler into reverse and rammed into an ISP squad vehicle that had pulled up behind him. He then threw the car into drive and rammed a Lake County Sheriff's squad vehicle, pushing the car into the intersection, Rot said.

Two ISP troopers and a Lake County Sheriff's deputy then opened fire on the Chrysler. Mcabee was then taken into custody. He was first transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and then taken to Lake County Jail at 11:24 p.m., Rot said.

Martinez said it did not appear anyone was struck by gunfire. The Lake County Sheriff's officer whose squad car was struck was unharmed. Charges are pending against Mcabee.

The Lake County Aviation Unit also assisted, providing information to officers on the ground.

Martinez said in the last two days Lake County Sheriff's police and several other departments in the county were doing a blitz in response to recent crimes in the Region. 

"The blitz was created in response of all of the burglaries, carjackings, car thefts and other crimes where the suspects flee into Illinois," said Martinez. "So we have been hitting the bordering area of Illinois aggressively the last couple of days and it's been very successful. We have confiscated a number of weapons and drugs, and yesterday we arrested someone with a murder charge out of Ohio."

Indiana State Police is the main investigating agency in the pursuit with the Lake County Sheriff's Department assisting. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

