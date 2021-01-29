WATCH NOW: High-speed pursuit ends with suspect ramming police vehicles, gunfire, police say

GARY — A 31-year-old Gary man led police on a high-speed pursuit Friday night and rammed two squad vehicles before officers opened fire on his car, police said.

The chase started on Interstate 80/94 near Kennedy Avenue at 8:50 p.m. after Indiana State Police observed a black 2020 Chrysler 300, owned by Marcius Mcabee, driving recklessly. Mcabee evaded troopers and took off after ISP tried to initiate a traffic stop, ISP Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Mcabee reached a speed greater than 120 mph, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The chase continued into Gary and Mcabee turned off all the Chrysler's lights in an attempt to evade police. He exited on Broadway and turned north, Rot said.

Lake County Sheriff's officers then joined the pursuit and intercepted Mcabee at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Broadway, Martinez said.

Once Mcabee was prevented from moving forward, he put the Chrysler into reverse and rammed into an ISP squad vehicle that had pulled up behind him. He then threw the car into drive and rammed a Lake County Sheriff's squad vehicle, pushing the car into the intersection, Rot said.