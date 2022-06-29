WATCH NOW: Historic senior housing in Gary undergoing renovations

GARY — Anita Green watched as the dust settled around the fake wall used for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Carolyn Mosby Senior High-Rise.

Green, who has lived in the affordable housing complex since 2017, called the renovation "wonderful." While her third-floor unit is "pretty decent," she said the proposed new layout will be easier to navigate using her walker.

Michelle Hudson, building resident and tenant council president, is excited for the additional counter space in the updated kitchens.

"This building has been here a long time," Hudson said. "We all need this (renovation); we all need something uplifting. ... This is a great stepping stone for all of us."

Built by the Gary Housing Authority in 1970, the Carolyn Mosby apartment building was the city's first public housing high-rise and the first public housing complex built specifically for the elderly. Today the eight-story structure consists of 142 units, serving adults over 55 who have an income of 30%, 50% and 60% of the annual median income.

In 2017, the GHA began to discuss a potential renovation with the Wisconsin-based Gorman & Company developers. Established in 1984, Gorman & Company specializes in affordable housing, workforce housing and the reuse of historic buildings.

The almost $22 million renovation began with some initial demolitions last month. Eventually all the units will be gutted, receiving new bathrooms, kitchens and floors. A community space and fitness room will be added to the eighth floor, and the first-floor lobby will be redone. About 20% of the units will be redesigned to be fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning a person with a physical disability could live there. All of the units will become "visitable," meaning people with disabilities can access them, Gorman Illinois Market President Ron Clewer explained.

Clewer estimated the entire project would take about 18 months.

Current residents will remain in the building but may be relocated to different units while the construction is underway.

The complex was named after Carolyn Mosby, a Gary native and elected official who died in 1990 after a long battle with cancer. Mosby was both a state representative and senator in the Indiana General Assembly. She was known as an advocate for both seniors and minority businesses. Originally named after its street address, 666 Jackson, the building was renamed in Mosby's honor in 1990. The address was also changed.

"We are fully updating the building but doing it through a historic approach," Clewer said.

The building's exterior, designed during the modern architecture movement, will remain largely untouched. The outside will be power-washed, some landscaping will be done and a sidewalk will be added.

The renovation is Gorman's first "executed project" in Indiana, Clewer said. One of the company's big focuses is workforce development, making sure construction jobs go to local community members.

Clewer said about $10 million of the development's budget is for hard construction costs, the labor and materials needed for the renovation. Gorman set the goal of ensuring 30% of the $10 million goes towards minority-owned enterprises. The project is also compliant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Section 3 Program, meaning all the people Gorman contracts with are asked to hire low-income workers.

"From my perspective it's clear, that their (Gorman's) attention and their efforts towards establishing MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) participation, as well as making sure they pay attention to the Section 3 workforce development aspects of this particular project, to me, ensures that they are responsible partners," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.

Gorman's goal is to invest project costs back into the community, Clewer said.

"We are hopeful this success will show how committed we are to both affordable housing and to projects well-done," Gorman spokesperson Melissa Badini said. "It is not just about throwing up boards — it is about quality."

Prince said he is excited about the project both because of the benefits it will bring to the city at large and "more importantly, for the residents who live here because they deserve it the most."

