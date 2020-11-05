WATCH NOW: Iconic four-story Jackson 5 mural has been demolished

"I believe who you should talk to are the ones who took pride in their mural, the ones who found inspiration and hope in their city every time they saw it, the ones who believe they become someone just like the ones on that wall," he said. "Talk to the people of Gary because that was who it was for."

A bit of history is gone

Augmented by deep contrasts of black, white and silver graffitied paint, the portrait of the Jackson 5 brothers seemed equally vivid at night as it was during the day.

For artists, the four-story painting served as a backdrop for numerous local music videos, movie scenes and more. For fans of Michael Jackson, it was a must-see tourist attraction just off the expressway.

A bit of Gary's history is gone, said Ervin "GITV" Jackson, of Gary, who captured some of the demolition on his cellphone Wednesday.

"It meant a lot to a lot of people. It gave the people of Gary hope that you can make it out of adversity," Jackson said. "The other day, I was filming a movie downtown, and I wanted do a scene, but it was gated off. And then I was coming up Broadway and I saw them tearing it down, so I took out my video camera to capture the last moments of this historical painting."