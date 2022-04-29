WATCH NOW: IDEM hosts public hearing for waste-to-fuel company coming to Gary

GARY — LaTasha Hall still remembers the soot that would cover her father's green coveralls when he got home from the steel mill. He, like many of his colleagues, got black lung disease, and Hall now fears more industry could worsen Gary's health disparities.

"There are so many companies that are getting away with the toxicities that are placed in urban areas because they feel that we don't care," Hall said. "Instead of trying to make our city an industrial eyesore, it should be made into the thriving city it is meant to be."

Hall was one of the many residents who spoke at a public hearing hosted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday. The hearing was for Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.'s air quality permits. Public comment for the permit ends May 2. Of the nearly 20 people who spoke, only one voiced support for the Fulcrum project.

A California-based company, Fulcrum hopes to create a waste-to-jet fuel plant in the Buffington Harbor area of Gary. The 75-acre project, called the Centerpoint BioFuels Plant, would sit right off the shore of Lake Michigan, filling the footprint of a former cement factory.

After the Gary Common Council approved a development agreement with Fulcrum in November, a local group called Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, formed in opposition to the project.

Flyn van Ewijk, director of project development at Fulcrum, said that if the Gary biorefinery is completed on schedule, it would be the largest commercial waste-to-fuel plant in the country. Fulcrum finished construction on a Nevada plant last summer, though it is not yet fully operational.

GARD held a news conference before the hearing, sharing a list of concerns, such as the fact that the Nevada plant is not yet operational, meaning the potential impacts are unknown, and that the tailpipe emissions from around 120 trucks that would travel to and from the plant daily were not factored into the air permit.

GARD also listed several requests, including that the public comment period be extended for an additional 30 days, that Fulcrum conduct an environmental justice screening and environmental impact assessment, and that IDEM defer ruling on the air permit until the Nevada plant is operational.

According to Ewijk, no garbage would be processed in Gary. Instead the waste would be taken to one of two feedstock processing facilities. Fulcrum does not currently know where these facilities would be located, but the company is eyeing spots in Illinois and elsewhere in Indiana.

Once at a processing facility, the waste would be sorted. Materials high in carbon such as paper, timber and soft plastics would then be prepared into a "feedstock," which would be loaded onto trucks and taken to the plant in Gary to be refined into a low-carbon renewable jet fuel. Before being sold, the fuel would be transported from Gary to a refinery to be blended with traditional jet fuel.

Many of the residents who spoke during the Wednesday meeting shared concerns about how new the waste-to-jet fuel industry is. Complex, data-laden permits are made even harder to understand because of the lack of available research on waste-to-jet fuel, they said.

State Representatives Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and state Sen. Eddie Melton all signed a letter voicing their opposition to the plant.

"From our understanding the proposed refinery process is relatively untested and the only similar plant is operating in a remote area in Nevada," Hatcher said. "As you are aware, Gary meets many of the factors considered for an EPA environmental justice community. ... The historical and ongoing disparity has justifiably heightened scrutiny amongst constituents for new industry."

As the project has moved along, Fulcrum has highlighted the economic benefits it would bring to the city. The construction of the plant, which is slated to start in 2023 and last two years, will bring 1,000 temporary jobs.

Once operational, the plant would require 130 full-time employees. Fulcrum has met with Ivy Tech Community College to discuss technical skills training programs to ensure the jobs go to Region residents.

Fulcrum would also provide Gary with $7.8 million in tax increment value annually as well as $10 million in TIF bond proceeds that would go toward the Gary Redevelopment Commission for the demolition of abandoned buildings.

Kay Nelson, director of environmental affairs for the Northwest Indiana Forum, spoke in favor of the project, highlighting that the plant would produce about 33 million gallons of fuel per year while diverting 700,000 tons of waste from landfills annually.

But while the city does support development, residents are tired of being used as a sacrifice zone, especially when health is on the line, Melton said.

"As we are trying to turn the city around and work both legislatively downstate and here locally, I think the ongoing public perception of environmental contamination will just continue to enforce the message that Gary is a place where you can dump," Melton said. "Too many times Gary has had the state come and listen and then turn around and nothing comes of what was shared by the public. Many of the folks in this room today are looking at this as a life-or-death type situation, so I want you to look through the lens of the people that truly are concerned about their health and about their families."

Though she was unable to attend the public hearing, Portage Mayor Sue Lynch had an attendee read a letter opposing the project on her behalf. IDEM was unable to provide feedback during the meeting, but comments were recorded.

Speaker Bridgette Murray said local residents should continue to fight the project by reaching out to their elected officials.

"It is highly unlikely that IDEM is going to stop this permit. ... As long as Fulcrum toes the line with their documentation, then they are going to issue the permit and they legally have to do so," Murray said. "IDEM is not going to come save us. ... We have to on a local level oppose this with every fiber of our being."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.