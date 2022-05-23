WATCH NOW: Interfaith group calls for help, not handcuffs, for those in mental health crisis

GARY — The deputy mayor, Common Council president and two members of the Indiana General Assembly each vowed Sunday to support an interfaith coalition's push to create a mobile mental health crisis team in the city.

The Interfaith Action Network invited Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain, council President William Godwin, state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, state Sen. Eddie Melton and others to participate in a community meeting with the theme "Help, not handcuffs! Treatment, not trauma!"

The Rev. Dena Holland-Neal, of Peace United Church of Christ in Merrillville, said the group has requested Gary allocate $1.5 million of the $80 million in American Rescue Act funds it is expected to receive for the creation of a mobile mental health crisis team.

The team would improve access to mental health and substance abuse treatment for residents in crisis and allow them to seek a response that doesn't involve police.

The Gary Police Reform Commission in 2021 recommended the implementation of a mobile crisis response team. Similar programs have been successfully implemented in communities across the country.

There are more than 5,600 people in Indiana who are homeless, and one-fourth of them live with a serious mental illness, Holland-Neal said.

"The homeless population is growing, and mental health is a serious issue for these people," she said.

Tarsha King told those gathered about her 26-year-old relative, who struggles with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and substance abuse and has been in and out of jails and hospitals for the past six or seven years.

During a recent episode, the family called 911 in an attempt to get an emergency detention order because the relative had threatened self-harm.

No help was immediately available.

Instead, police arrived two days later to pick up King's relative. She was admitted to a Gary hospital for two weeks and released to a homeless shelter in Lafayette, King said.

When King's relative arrived at the shelter, she was turned away because no beds were available for her, King said. Now, King's relative is on the streets again, and the family is back to square one.

"The system is all the way broken" King said after the meeting.

The relative refuses to take her medication, and hospitals won't hold her long enough to stabilize her, King said.

The only time family members get a good night's sleep is when they know their relative is in a hospital, she said.

Chris Carroll, chief clinical officer for Edgewater Health, said his company would prepare a detailed proposal for a mobile response team ahead of a July deadline.

The team would partner with police, schools, hospitals and community groups, and no request for help would be declined, he said.

Carroll worked with a mobile crisis response team that formed in Chicago in the early 1990s and saw it grow and succeed, he said.

"We don't have to reinvent the wheel, because there's already a model that works," he said.

The Rev. Leah Stefanelli, of Marquette Park United Methodist Church in Gary, said the city has the money.

"This isn't a dream or a wish or a hopeful aspiration," she said. "This is doable."

With the community's support, the Interfaith Action Network believes "things can get better for our neighbors who struggle with mental health," she said.

Stefanelli urged public officials not to "let perfect be the enemy of good." A pilot program can be improved over time, she said.

"Today is the day for us to do right by our neighbors," she said.

Godwin, president of the Gary Common Council, said the proposal already has been publicly discussed in committee.

"I think we have nine votes to support this," Godwin said, referring to the council's nine members.

After the meeting, McCain said $1.5 million is a "more than reasonable ask," and the administration is committed to allocating the funds.

The allocation could happen as early as June or July, particularly if there is unanimous support from the council, he said.

The council next would need to appropriate the funds for a pilot program to begin, McCain said.

A vote on appropriation would come after a plan has been solidified, presented to the city and discussed with a council committee and the full council, he said.

