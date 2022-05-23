WATCH NOW: Interfaith group calls for help, not handcuffs, for those in mental health crisis

Members of the Interfaith Action Network and public officials, including state Sen. Eddie Melton, far right, and Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain, second from right, sing Sunday after a meeting at St. Mary of the Lake in Gary.
The Rev. Leah Stefanelli, of Marquette Park United Methodist Church in Gary, asks Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain if the city's administration will propose allocating $1.5 million of the $80 million in American Rescue Act funds Gary has received to create a mobile crisis response team.
GARY — The deputy mayor, Common Council president and two members of the Indiana General Assembly each vowed Sunday to support an interfaith coalition's push to create a mobile mental health crisis team in the city.
The Interfaith Action Network invited Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain, council President William Godwin, state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, state Sen. Eddie Melton and others to participate in a community meeting with the theme "Help, not handcuffs! Treatment, not trauma!"
The Rev. Dena Holland-Neal, of Peace United Church of Christ in Merrillville, said the group has requested Gary allocate $1.5 million of the $80 million in American Rescue Act funds it is expected to receive for the creation of a mobile mental health crisis team.
The team would improve access to mental health and substance abuse treatment for residents in crisis and allow them to seek a response that doesn't involve police.
The Gary Police Reform Commission in 2021 recommended the implementation of a mobile crisis response team. Similar programs have been successfully implemented in communities across the country.
There are more than 5,600 people in Indiana who are homeless, and one-fourth of them live with a serious mental illness, Holland-Neal said.
"The homeless population is growing, and mental health is a serious issue for these people," she said.
Tarsha King told those gathered about her 26-year-old relative, who struggles with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and substance abuse and has been in and out of jails and hospitals for the past six or seven years.
During a recent episode, the family called 911 in an attempt to get an emergency detention order because the relative had threatened self-harm.
No help was immediately available.
Instead, police arrived two days later to pick up King's relative. She was admitted to a Gary hospital for two weeks and released to a homeless shelter in Lafayette, King said.
When King's relative arrived at the shelter, she was turned away because no beds were available for her, King said. Now, King's relative is on the streets again, and the family is back to square one.
"The system is all the way broken" King said after the meeting.
The relative refuses to take her medication, and hospitals won't hold her long enough to stabilize her, King said.
The only time family members get a good night's sleep is when they know their relative is in a hospital, she said.
