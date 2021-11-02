WATCH NOW: Lew Wallace demolition begins as alumni share fond memories

“We all have memories of our high school days, so I recognize that this is a bittersweet moment for our alumni, former staff and administration, and anyone who has fond memories of Lew Wallace,” Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said.

“The criminal activity that has taken place over the years, coupled with the eyesore that the structure has become, makes demolition a logical and necessary step,” she added.

“Our team looks forward to creating a clean and attractive space to make this a prime property and ripe for development.”

Mayor Jerome Prince, a 1982 graduate, met his wife there. “We had our first kiss there and went on to marry and raise four sons,” he said. The sons are also Lew Wallace alumni, just like their parents.

“Whatever emotions or convictions or special sentiments you have for Lew Wallace, know that those memories can never be erased,” Prince said. The city plans to ensure that whatever is developed there, Lew Wallace High School will be commemorated somehow.

“On three, join me in just saying, ‘Hail to Lew Wallace,’” Prince told the assembled alumni on hand to watch the demolition start.

Leona Bowman, of Merrillville, is a 1998 graduate. Bowman was in the ROTC program.