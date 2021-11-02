WATCH NOW: Lew Wallace demolition begins as alumni share fond memories

GARY — Demolition equipment took a large bite out of the south side of Lew Wallace High School as part of a $2.5 million project to clear the school property for future development.
The school, which was closed in 2015, has been the site of eight fires just in the last two years, Councilman Dwight Williams, D-6th, said Monday morning as demolition began.
He wants the building torn down before any more criminal activity happens there.
Three abandoned buildings sit just west of the school.
Williams hopes a community center for youths and senior citizens will be a part of any future development on the site.
He had hoped to preserve the track for neighbors to walk on, but its demolition was part of the school district contract.
Demolition of the football complex and track began Monday and is expected to take two weeks. Meanwhile, demolition crews will encapsulate and remove asbestos from the school before more walls are knocked down, said Matt Grabowski, project manager with KLF Enterprises of Markham, Illinois, the contractor for the project.
A lot of the interior is unsafe, with sections collapsing, he said.
The two original buildings, built in 1926, will be the last to go. The building is close to 380,000 square feet, with a footprint of 160,000 square feet, he said.
“We all have memories of our high school days, so I recognize that this is a bittersweet moment for our alumni, former staff and administration, and anyone who has fond memories of Lew Wallace,” Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said.
“The criminal activity that has taken place over the years, coupled with the eyesore that the structure has become, makes demolition a logical and necessary step,” she added.
“Our team looks forward to creating a clean and attractive space to make this a prime property and ripe for development.”
Mayor Jerome Prince, a 1982 graduate, met his wife there. “We had our first kiss there and went on to marry and raise four sons,” he said. The sons are also Lew Wallace alumni, just like their parents.
“Whatever emotions or convictions or special sentiments you have for Lew Wallace, know that those memories can never be erased,” Prince said. The city plans to ensure that whatever is developed there, Lew Wallace High School will be commemorated somehow.
“On three, join me in just saying, ‘Hail to Lew Wallace,’” Prince told the assembled alumni on hand to watch the demolition start.
Leona Bowman, of Merrillville, is a 1998 graduate. Bowman was in the ROTC program.
She especially liked the murals on the walls and finding the old ballet rooms behind the stage.
“I actually ran over that curb in my mom’s minivan while I was learning to drive,” Bowman said, pointing to the southern entrance to the building.
The center door was used for a senior class memory published in the school’s yearbook. “We all came running out of the school,” she said. “We were buzzing out of the hive, I think it said.”
Maggi Finnerty wore the 1940 class ring that belonged to her mother, Carolyn Markovich Gilmore.
Finnerty’s uncle was a cheerleader.
Finnerty attended Andrean High School, but her boyfriend attended Lew Wallace. “I was connected to this school,” she said. “I grew up four blocks down the street. It’s very bittersweet.”
Tina Spak, a 1987 graduate, still lives nearby.
“I remember being a freshman here, being terrified because the school was so big,” she said.
If her brother got to the lunchroom first, he would save his sister a seat. She returned the favor.
“The food was also great, and my favorite was pizza and spaghetti,” Spak recalled. The lunch lady would serve the spaghetti with an ice cream scoop.
She was dismayed by the vandalism. “How can something be so beautiful, and how can these morons destroy it?”
“I have been crying since last Saturday,” when alumni gathered at the football field to release balloons in memory of their beloved school, Spak said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Belle, Happiness is Pets, Agave Mansion and Kali Beauty open; Marco's Pizza closes
Open
Opening soon
Coming soon
Opening soon
Closed
Grand opening celebration
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restau…