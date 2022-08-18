WATCH NOW: Manhunt underway for 'person of interest' in Gary homicide

GARY — Police are searching an area east of Burr Street between 19th and 21st avenues for a "person of interest" in connection with a Wednesday night homicide.
Gary officers, including the department's SWAT unit, have been joined by officers from several other agencies, some using drones, in searching an area with wooded sections neighboring residential neighborhoods. Police are urging people to avoid the area.
The homicide of an unidentified man occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of W. 21st Place, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
