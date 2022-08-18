 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Manhunt underway for 'person of interest' in Gary homicide

Gary police searching for 'person of interest'

Gary police vehicles are parked at 21st Avenue and Hanley Street while officers search for a person of interest in connection with a Wednesday night homicide.

 Bob Kasarda

GARY — Police are searching an area east of Burr Street between 19th and 21st avenues for a "person of interest" in connection with a Wednesday night homicide.

Gary officers, including the department's SWAT unit, have been joined by officers from several other agencies, some using drones, in searching an area with wooded sections neighboring residential neighborhoods. Police are urging people to avoid the area. 

The homicide of an unidentified man occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of W. 21st Place, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

