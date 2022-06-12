WATCH NOW: Organization inspired by Gary native celebrates, empowers girls with big dreams

GARY — In 2012 Griffith High School graduate Kimberly Anyce Lindsay lost her life to gun violence; however her legacy continues on through an organization that empowers girls to achieve their dreams.

On Saturday, her loved ones celebrated what would have been her 30th birthday at a place known as "Grandma's House" at 4215 West 25th Ave. in Gary, which serves as headquarters for Butterfly Dreamz. Kimberly Anyce Lindsay grew up in the house, which has seen five generations of her family, said her mother Heather Lindsay, Butterfly Dreamz board chair.

Kimberly's sister, Joy Lindsay, founded Butterfly Dreamz in 2013 after the 20-year-old Gary native was fatally shot while she attended college in Jackson, Tennessee, in July 2012.

"This would have been her 30th birthday," Joy Lindsay said. "Kim was, is, a light. She was not just my little sister but my best friend. She was still so young when she passed. We would talk about building something together, so that's been a big part of building Butterfly Dreamz. As I worked through the grief, I wanted to honor her legacy. I wanted to do something that not only would she be proud of but that she would be doing if she were here."

The event also marks the release of the annual Butterfly Dreamz Leadership Journal, a combination of writings by girls in the internship programs. The organization itself is centered on mentorship, scholarships and youth-led community action, providing a variety of paid internships to high school- and middle school-age girls.

Joy Lindsay said her sister aspired to help others and had a bright future ahead. Now, she wants to give other girls that chance to pursue their dreams, even when it feels like an uphill battle.

Jada Cross, Kimberly Lindsay's best friend, said Kimberly wanted to buy up blocks of Gary, seeing the potential in every corner of the city and in every person.

"She was a person filled with hope," Cross said. "This program reminds people to dream again in Gary. It reminds them they don't have to do it alone. If you asked Kim for help, she would take you all the way. If you say to her, 'I need help,' that's all she needed."

The organization currently supports more than 600 girls nationwide, providing paid internships and stepping stones in career-building.

"We have girls who come from all types of places, from here in Gary to New York and New Jersey," Joy Lindsay said.

Regan Bandy, of Gary, shares Kimberly Lindsay's passion for poetry. The local teen is a "Write to Lead" intern whose poetry about overcoming mental health struggles was published in The Leadership Journal. She aspires to be a writer and a lawyer.

"My favorite part of the internship has been writing my leadership journal entry piece," Bandy said. "It helped me know what I wanted to do. ... I think this can help other girls in Gary by giving them scholarships and to be able to network and really just learn about themselves."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.