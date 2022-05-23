WATCH NOW: Plans to rename Gary streets 'Malcolm X Drive' move forward

GARY — "There are so many of them, it's hard to keep track," Kwabena Rasuli said as he poured over a dense stack of faded documents.

"I guess it has been 22 years," Rasuli added.

Printed newspaper articles, letters of support and most importantly, some 4,000 signatures, fill an overcrowded file folder — a collection Rasuli has been adding to since 2000.

Long before the era of Change.org petitions, Rasuli and a crew of Gary residents, would collect signatures at community events, basketball games and would even go door-to-door. Though some of the scrawled names are almost illegible after so many years, they all voiced support for the same issue — renaming Virginia, Ellis and Georgia streets to Malcolm X Drive.

"We want to reimagine Gary by renaming a lot of these streets and buildings with people who look like us, who should be honored," Rasuli said. "It is imperative that people define their own heroes and heroines."

Virginia, Ellis and Georgia streets — which connect to form one street — were selected because they run parallel to Martin Luther King Drive. Formerly Indiana Street, the city renamed the roadway after the civil rights icon in 1969.

After two decades Rasuli's reimagination may finally become a reality after a Tuesday Common Council meeting where it was determined that the Plan Commission action approving the name change in 2019 became city law.

Council Attorney Rinzer Williams explained that in 2009, the council gave the Plan Commission the authority to authorize street name changes. Then in 2019, after rejecting the name change three or four times, the Plan Commission unanimously approved it, Rasuli recalled. The council then had 90 days to take action on the Plan Commission's approval. Because no action was taken, Williams said, the resolution to change the name became law.

"It is my legal opinion that there is no action required by this body [the council]. That the resolution passed and it should have been forwarded from the executive branch to this body. For what reason it was not, I'm unsure," Williams said.

In December 2019, former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson also issued an executive order to rename the street. However, the executive order was incorrectly filed, so the changes were never made.

"I almost got rid of all the petitions when the executive order went through, but I'm glad I didn't," Rasuli said.

During the Tuesday night meeting, Mayor Jerome Prince said the administration will do "whatever the necessary requirements are to advance this initiative."

Multiple council members expressed support for the change, but Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at-large, had some reservations. Though Lay said he has "a great deal of respect for Malcolm X," he wanted to know how much the name change would cost local residents and businesses. While actually changing the signs would be inexpensive, it could be costly to change letterheads "and things of that nature," Lay explained.

Rasuli said there are only a few businesses on the impacted street. Over the years, he has heard plenty of arguments against changing the name.

"That it will make white folks not want to come to Gary, ignorant stuff like that,” Rasuli said, adding that some people have asked, "what has Malcolm X ever done for Gary?"

Rasuli said Gary is home to many streets named after presidents with no direct connection to the city. Grant, Polk, Harrison and Van Buren to name a few — all of whom owned slaves.

"I really want to drive down a street where people didn't own slaves," Ludeen Kilgore said during the Tuesday council meeting.

Kilgore, Rasuli and about 30 other people attended a celebration May 19, Malcolm X's birthday.

Rasuli and other residents have held an annual birthday party since the 90s. Hearing the city will be moving forward with the name change made this year's gathering extra special.

Both the celebration and the name change go beyond honoring just one person.

"It is important that African Americans get in touch with our culture," celebration attendee Angel Knight said. "Malcolm X was a catalyst. I do not agree with everything he ever said, but he stood for something and he was able to ignite a movement. That is important for our younger generations to see."

When you see a street name "either consciously or subconsciously, it has an effect. You may want to do more research on this person and study them," Rasuli said.

Even after the long battle to get Malcolm X Drive, Rasuli is ready for more changes.

He would like to see Grant Street changed to honor the city's first black mayor, Richard Hatcher, and Broadway Street changed to Michael Jackson Memorial Way.

Once the Malcolm X Drive signs actually go up, Rasuli plans on having another celebration.

For now, he's going to hold on to his petitions just a little while longer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.