WATCH NOW: Region block party brings autism acceptance into spotlight; offers support to families

GARY — When it comes to raising a child, Jaunesia Davis believes it does in fact take a village, which is why she created a local organization providing support for families caring for children with autism.

Attendees gathered Saturday afternoon at the Gary Health Department, where the parking lot was transformed into a block party hosted by Davis' foundation, We Are The Village Inc.

Davis, of Gary, created the Autism Acceptance Block Party to honor her son, 8-year-old Deyaire Davis, who has autism.

"Deyaire was diagnosed when he was 3 years old," Davis said. "That's when I noticed there is not enough resources out there, which is why I created We Are The Village. We offer development therapy and speech therapy at no cost to the parents, which is why we have been called a parent's local lifesaver."

The City of Gary, Gary Health Department and Edgewater Health collaborated to help bring the event to life, with several local businesses sponsoring it.

While the event offered music, food, giveaways, bouncy houses and activities, Davis said the most important part of it was sending the message that families are not alone.

"When he was diagnosed it was challenging, I felt like I was alone," Davis said. "But we are here to let parents know they are not alone."

Jonale Terry, of Gary, enjoyed the party with her sons Jeff, 2, and Sier, 3.

"Sier has autism, so I have been looking for more resources for him," Terry said. "It's important on the part of the kids so they can have resources and as a parent, I know I am not alone."

Terry said it was tough finding local services after her son was diagnosed, but things are looking up for the young family.

"I've been looking for therapy for him, and I found therapists here with no waitlist, so I am just happy there's something like this," Terry said.

Davis said that since she began the organization two years ago, she was shocked at how many parents reached out for help. She said she gets calls and messages every day from families. She said few resources and high costs make a challenging situation even harder.

"It's very difficult to pay for those services, but we can make it work so we can provide what the children deserve," Davis said.

Cashawn Ellis is a co-partner with her sister Cara Wilson at the Howard Intervention Center, which is a developmental center for autism and offers applied behavior analysis therapy with locations in Munster and Matteson, Illinois.

"There isn't a lot of resources out there," Ellis said. "A lot of parents don't have an outlet to be there for them. They need to be able to band together. ... We have been working to reach out to the community because they don't know how to reach out to us. They don't know we are there until we knock on their door."

The block party has been the third event for We Are The Village, with attendance growing at each turn, Davis said.

As for Deyaire Davis, she said that with the help of a family support system, he has grown into an active, happy second-grader who just won a school competition for "best dancer."

"At 3 years old he was diagnosed as nonverbal," Davis said. "Now he is talking, reading, writing — all the things they said he would never do. He's very energetic. He has really defied all odds."

We Are The Village Inc. is located inside the Gary Middle College facility at 4030 West Fifth Avenue. The organization offers daycare and early learning with special services for students with special needs.

For more information about We Are The Village Inc., individuals can visit wearethevillageinc.com, go to their Facebook page or call 219-777-8170.

