WATCH NOW: Sculpture initiative brings public art to Gary

GARY — After sitting empty for about four years, the brick patio built next to the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District office is finally fulfilling its intended purpose — displaying public art.

On Monday morning, Alex Mendez installed his cartoon-like, steel depiction of a bumble bee. Titled "To Bee or Not to Bee," the 6-foot-tall piece is one of three new sculptures that have popped up in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

In October, representatives from the Miller Garden Club, the Friends of Marquette Park and the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District came together to form the Community Public Art Committee. The newly formed group's first mission was to bring sculptures to Gary.

"One of the real challenges that I saw with our school district is getting our children to use the parks," said Akilia McCain, who is vice president of the Gary Community School Cooperation Advisory Board and a member of the Miller Garden Club. "Just simply taking the kids to the park and seeing the beautiful art there, encouraging the use of Marquette Park was also a big goal."

"To Bee or Not to Bee" is joined by "Here," a sculpture installed near the entrance of Marquette Park and "Tall Ships," which sits near the Marquette concession stand.

The patio where "To Bee or Not To Bee" now stands was created shortly after the city tore down the 109-year-old Ming Ling Chinese restaurant building to create a parking lot during the redevelopment of Lake Street. Though the goal was always to install a sculpture in the center of the patio, the price tag for buying a piece was daunting.

Leasing public art on the other hand, offers an affordable alternative.

The Public Art Committee discovered Chicago Sculpture International's Sculptures in the Parks initiative, a program that exhibits sculptures in Chicagoland parks.

Chicago Sculpture International showed the Public Art Committee an array of available pieces. The committee then selected "Here," created by Ruth Aizuss Migdal and "Tall Ships," by Bruce Niemi.

The committee chose "To Bee or Not to Bee" after traveling to Decatur, Indiana, to visit the workshop Mendez shares with his brother and fellow sculptor, Greg Mendez. McCain said the committee was drawn to the yellow and black piece because of it's bright colors and "whimsical design."

Gary will house the three pieces for two years. The entire project cost about $13,500, Executive Director of the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District Jen Vargo Okumura said.

The committee was able to fundraise all of the money privately and Patrick Lee, president of Lee Companies, gathered volunteers and donated materials to install the concrete slabs where the sculptures now sit.

"We wanted to start out with a couple (of sculptures), just two or three, and let the community get excited about it and then build from there," Okumura said. "Once we can raise more money and are a little more established, if we choose to purchase something then we can reach out to the community and do a vote on 'what's the fan favorite?'"

The three Gary organizations originally came together around public art because of the many ripple effects it can have. McCain said sculptures increase foot traffic, benefit local businesses and attract visitors.

Mendez said public art has transformed the city of Decatur. In 2012 his brother helped found the Sculpture Tour, an annual event that brings sculptures from around the country to Decatur's downtown.

Once a largely sports-oriented community home to a few factories, Mendez said Decatur has completely shifted since the inception of the Sculpture tour, even changing the city slogan to "Artistically Inspired Innovation." The city now has a few mural programs and emphasizes art education in local schools.

"The first step in revitalizing your downtown is public art and sometimes it's hard to get people to realize that, but the proof is in the pudding," Mendez said, adding that the increased foot traffic often motivates communities to take on other downtown beautification projects.

Gary's new Public Arts Committee hopes the sculpture project will spur similar initiatives in parks throughout the city. The lease agreements and other necessary documents used to secure the three sculptures can serve as templates going forward, McCain explained.

Public art is vital, especially in communities that do not have free museums or other accessible forms of art, Mendez said.

"When you have art in public spaces, it really gives people who aren't necessarily around it all the time extra time to appreciate it, to look at it, to find some new meanings in it, but also to be inspired," Mendez said.

