WATCH NOW: Sowing seeds of change: Gary urban farm partners with Food Bank of NWI on food preservation initiative

GARY — With careful cultivation, the caved-in roofs and broken windows that once filled the corner of 656 Carolina St. have been replaced by tidy rows of Brussels sprouts, metal containers overflowing with marigolds and a herd of happy goats.

"There used to be abandoned houses on this property," said Curtis Whittaker, senior pastor for Progressive Community Church International. "Fast-forward nine years later, and we grow 15,000 pounds of food here every year."

Whittaker founded the acre and a half urban farm, called Faith Farms CDC, about nine years ago with the goal of increasing local food access in Gary. Faith is now looking to tackle a similar transformation down the street — turning an abandoned home located at 576 Carolina St. into a space where produce can be preserved.

Faith, Fresh, Frozen Foundation

Offering everything from okra to duck eggs — Whittaker said Faith currently donates about 90% of what it produces; eventually they hope to expand their Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, program, selling 75% of their food, giving 15% to volunteers and donating 10%. Though farm is able to provide fresh produce year-round using hoop houses, the limited shelf-life for fresh fruits and vegetables can be a barrier.

Using $425,000 from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the farm is launching the "Faith, Fresh, Frozen Foundation" initiative, which will use the flash freezing method to preserve and package food while maintaining key nutrients.

The goal is to start by freezing 5,000 pounds of produce a year, 20% of which will be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. Whittaker said the remaining 80% will be sold to local restaurants, hospitals and even school districts.

Faith was able to receive the $425,000 through the Feeding America Food Security Equity Impact Fund, a program launched in March 2021 with a $20 million donation from MacKenzie Scott. Ami McReynolds, chief equity officer for Feeding America, said the Impact Fund was specifically created to support communities of color, which are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity. The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana was one of 25 food banks to receive grant funding through the program.

Whittaker said $150,000 will be used to purchase the necessary freezers and chillers. The remaining funds will go toward rehabilitating the vacant house and hiring two part-time employees, each at a salary of $20,000.

"We believe that one of the ways you lift yourself out of poverty is to have employment," Whittaker said, noting the median household income in the Emerson neighborhood where Faith Farms is located is $13,000. "We want to be able to lift the economics in this neighborhood."

Throughout the project Faith plans on working with local, Black-owned companies, Whittaker said.

During a Monday morning "Seed Planting Ceremony," elected officials and representatives from Feeding America and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana gathered around one of Faith Farm's raised beds and gently patted winter squash, bok choy, carrot, radish and turnip seeds into the soil.

"These are not just physical seeds, but these are seeds of change," Whittaker told the crowd.

Sowing seeds of change

In 2020, about 13% of Lake County residents were food insecure, according to a report from Feeding America. State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said barriers to nutritious food have also contributed to a "health desert" in Gary.

"(Nutrition) impacts every facet of our life. It impacts the way we think, the way we feel, the way we engage in our community," state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Access Research Atlas, the majority of Gary's census tracts are considered both low income and 'low access,' meaning the nearest grocery store is more than one mile away.

During the Seed Planting Ceremony, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, promised to advocate for food security bills so that organizations like the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Faith Farms receive adequate funding.

Whittaker said Faith Farms will likely be ready to start preserving food by late 2023 or early 2024. He has his sights set on raising about $5 million to eventually expand the flash freezing initiative.

"We all have to come together: from federal, to state, to county, to local, to township, to churches, to nonprofit organizations, ... and when we do that, we'll see neighborhood by neighborhood begin to change," Whittaker said.