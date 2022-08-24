WATCH NOW: Starting school year with 'a clean slate': Anti-violence rally held in Gary ahead of first day

GARY — "Each one of you already have a superpower, now guess what that power is," Clifford Johnson said to the group of children sitting on the grassy lawn before him. "Come on, guess!"

"Speed!" 7-year-old Alexander Israel quipped.

"Choice. The power of choice," said Johnson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. "Because what you choose is usually connected to what you get. Each one of you, whether you believe it or not, exercise that power every day, every place you go."

With the start of the school year just days away Johnson reminded the kids that everyday choices — completing assignments, listening to teachers, staying out of trouble — can have lasting impacts.

Johnson was one of several speakers featured at the Back 2 School Anti-Violence Rally held in Froebel Park on a recent afternoon. Children ran around the park playing cornhole, enjoying hot dogs and ice cream, and checking out the free books provided by the Gary Community School Corp.

The Baptist Ministers' Conference of Gary and Vicinity was inspired to host an anti-violence rally last spring after the group's annual revival.

"I think at that time, we had just had a homicide, and the Baptist Minter's Conference got together and said, 'We need to do something,'" Pastor and President of the Baptist Ministers' Conference De’Wan Bynum said.

He said that as the idea for a rally began to form, it was clear the school corporation should be a partner.

"We're here because the children come first; we're here because there's more to Gary than the ruins, the abandoned buildings, the killing — there is more to our city than that."

Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said the district wants to spread the message that schools "are a safe zone."

The theme of the rally was 'Life, Liberty and Literacy.' Speakers touched on all three topics, discussing mental health, financial literacy and the importance of academics. A number of musical acts also performed including Erin and Company, the Baptist Ministers' Conference Youth Choir and DJ Lee and the Voice of Judah.

Jenne Jones, of McCullough Academy, said the rally gave students a chance to meet the people in their community, to get to know the teachers and staff they will see throughout the school year.

Jones' daughter, Lela will start sixth grade at McCullough on Tuesday. She is excited to get back in the classroom because she loves math, a passion she hopes to put to work as an engineer someday.

"The rally gives children a chance to see that the community is behind them, supporting them," Dominique Israel said.

After switching between online, hybrid and in-person schooling for the past two years, the transition back to the classroom may be difficult, said Kim Boone, member of the Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church. Boone spoke about the toll the COVID-19 pandemic took on students.

"Think about how many students are coming into the classroom now that no longer have parents due to COVID or due to other situations that have happened in these last couple of years. Think about people who are coming in now with different financial situations because parents have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. There is a lot of grief and loss that has taken place," Boone said. "Many of us are grieving the lives we used to live."

Boone urged parents and teachers to be mindful that when students act out, they may actually be suffering from anxiety and depression but are unsure how to communicate their emotions or needs.

The start of a new school year has also brought a rebranding for the Gary Community School Corp. Announced last week, the new branding unites all the districts' schools under an umbrella called "The Gary Way." The unity will be symbolized through a blue and orange color scheme, a cougar mascot and new mission and vision statements. The corporation's vision statement is now "The Gary Community School Corporation prepares students for college and careers in a diverse, equitable, student centered environment" and the mission statement is "Doing what is best for students today, tomorrow and every day.”

"We are going to continue to push the message that we have many options available to them (students) within the school district so they can be successful in life and that violence isn't one of them," McNulty said. "We want to start off the school year with a clean slate."