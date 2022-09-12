WATCH NOW: State police address comments made at contentious Gary Public Safety Committee meeting

GARY — Indiana State Police held a news conference Monday morning addressing a recent debate that occurred during a Gary Public Safety Committee meeting.

Held on Sept. 7, the public safety meeting was the second of three meetings intended to discuss a stack of 17 ordinances that would change the hiring, promotion and disciplinary procedures within the Gary Police Department. The ordinances are the result of a six-month partnership between ISP and Gary police. As part of the partnership, ISP Major Jerry Williams has been working out the Gary Police Department since April, evaluating procedures and determining needs.

The ordinances attempt to address deep-rooted issues within the department. Williams said that giving the police chief more authority to discipline officers and creating a clear and fair disciplinary process have been top priorities.

The Public Safety Committee reviewed 10 of the ordinances during an Aug. 31 meeting. During the second Public Safety meeting Sept. 7, the committee only discussed three.

During the contentious 3 1/2 hour meeting, Common Council President Godwin, D-1st, and Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, shared a number of concerns. Namely the shift in authority away from the Police Civil Service Commission toward the police chief and the commission's role in the disciplinary process. Godwin has also said he feels the council was excluded from the drafting of the ordinances.

At one point during the Wednesday night committee meeting, ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter told both councilmen "the semantics that you're talking about is not productive." Godwin later said he was offended Carter called his questioning semantics, adding that Carter's behavior as an "outsider" was disrespectful.

During the news conference, Mayor Jerome Prince called Godwin's comments "unprofessional" and "derisive."

"What happened at the council meeting the other night, we're going to leave it alone as of today. I'm not going to get into a tête-à-tête with a young man who has no idea what it is like to run a police agency," Carter said during the news conference. "He doesn't know how to draft an ordinance associated with a police agency. ... We shouldn't expect him to, and I mean that with all due respect."

Carter also said the council was involved with the process once the ordinances were drafted. Godwin's main critique of the ordinances has been that the proposed changes do not address the police department's true issues — manpower and funding. During the news conference, Carter countered Godwin's statement, saying police procedure has to change first.

"Until we fix a foundation, none of that will matter," Carter said.

Councilmen Lay, Ronald Brewer, D-at large, and Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd, were all present at the news conference. Godwin was not present but did issue a response.

"To draft 17 ordinances, e-mail them, and then say, let's send it to the council for quick consideration...and then become angry when strong concerns and questions are raised...is not a fair process. The nature of how this process has gone requires the kind of attention to detail that was shown at the Public Safety Committee meeting last week," Godwin said in a statement. "I will continue to ask questions and raise concerns as needed. I will never be a rubber stamp."

The Public Safety Committee will continue to discuss the proposed ordinances Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Brewer, who serves as chair of the committee, said he is going to "take a different approach" on Wednesday, allowing ISP to deliver an opening statement and generally ensuring the dialogue remains open but respectful.

Carter also said ISP's partnership with the city will continue, though not indefinitely.

The city is currently in the process of selecting a new police chief. After receiving 74 applicants, Williams said, the pool has been narrowed to 10 candidates.

Once a new chief is in place, Carter said ISP will "develop an exit strategy." Though Carter and Williams will maintain a dialogue with the city.

"Many states around the country are watching to see what happens in this city," Carter said. "I want this to be a destination city again, I don't want it to be the murder capital of the country or the perception of it being the murder capital of the country, and it's not OK what's happening here to young Black men."

In his statement, Godwin said he agrees with many of the proposed ordinances.

"I hope the ISP will not turn this process into an all or nothing situation," Godwin said.