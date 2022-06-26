WATCH NOW: 'This is Gary' celebration recognizes the city's rich history while reimagining its future

GARY — Thirteen-year-old Melvin Alexander wants to be a mathematician when he grows up, or maybe a meteorologist. For now, both.

Trauma surgeon, dancer, hair stylist, pilot, musician, reptile zookeeper — these are just a few of the career aspirations listed by a crew of Bailly STEM Academy students during the Wednesday Youth Empowerment Day. The group listened intently as Gary native and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member Angela Hamblin Blakely spoke about her journey.

"Why do you think it’s important for you all to see people from Gary doing great things? I think it’s impactful because you need to know I’m from where you’re from. You need to know I was born right here, I was raised right here, I went to school right here and the only limits that you have are the ones that you put on yourself," Hamblin Blakey told the young people.

Connecting Gary's youth with local role models was Joslyn Kelly's goal when planning the Youth Empowerment Day. Students from several nearby schools and summer camps gathered at the Gary Area Career Center to have one-on-one discussions with business owners and hear from a panel of local leaders.

The event kicked off This is Gary — a project Kelly has been working on for years.

Inspiring positivity through love

Seven years ago, Kelly's life changed forever.

In December 2014, her son Jalyn died by suicide while serving in the military. Six months later Kelly was released from her job.

"His last words to me were, 'Mom I love you, but I am done living.' That changed how I decided to live."

Kelly spent the following summer traveling the country with friends, trying to figure out what to do next.

It didn't take long for her to receive a sign.

"Everywhere we went we found a breakfast club," Kelly recalled. "I thought, 'OK God.'"

Then Kelly got to work creating the J's Breakfast Club restaurant.

J's Breakfast Club uplifts Jalyn's Legacy by "inspiring positivity through love," serving home-cooked meals and hosting countless community events, Kelly explained.

This is Gary was born from that same mission. Kelly wanted to honor Gary's rich history while looking ahead to the city's future.

Youth Empowerment Day was followed by Be The Change Day on Thursday, where volunteers cleaned up areas throughout the city. Friday was Heritage Day, which featured local historians leading a bus tour of historical landmarks. The Vision Ball, held Saturday, honored Gary trailblazers nominated by the community.

This is Gary culminated with a gospel concert Sunday.

“It is not just about J’s Breakfast Club — it is about the future of Gary," Kelly said. "A lot of people talk about the former glory (of Gary). We are now in a transition period; we are stepping into the new glory.”

Victory Way

For Kelly, Gary's new glory starts with the city's gateway.

This is Gary helped "pour gas on the flame" of a project Kelly has been working on for even longer — the Victory Way Pathway.

Currently located at 3669 Broadway, J's Breakfast Club is in the process of relocating to 26th Ave. and Broadway. Kelly began looking into the area about four years ago, purchasing other surrounding parcels. As plans for the new restaurant took shape, Kelly began to reimagine the entire block.

Victory Way, a walkway paved with bricks engraved with the names of sponsors, would beautify the land leading into the city. Kelly's vision includes benches, native plants and a heart-shaped sculpture crafted out of steel near the walkway. Kelly is also selling heart-shaped locks that will be attached to the sculpture.

“When you come off the highway you will see the love and you will be embraced because you are going into the heart of Gary,” Kelly said.

She wants to "change the narrative" of the city by revitalizing Gary's Midtown area.

"I think the outside represents the inside,” Kelly said. "When you see things looking ravaged or unsettled that speaks to how you feel on the inside."

Ultimately, Kelly would like to develop the entire stretch of land between 25th Ave. and the highway, adding an amphitheater, tiny homes that have commercial space on the bottom to give entrepreneurs "an incubator space," and maybe even a hotel.

Kelly hopes This is Gary will help get more people involved in her revitalization efforts, people can get involved by visiting thisisgary.com.

She said that as long as the community support continues, This is Gary will become an annual event.

"(Victory Way is) a nod to our citizens who are victors. ... Those of us who are still here are victors and it is time to act like it,” Kelly said. “I can’t do it alone, nor do I want to."

