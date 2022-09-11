'We can never do enough': America's Race held in recognition of 9/11 attacks

GARY — America's Race competitor Everett Pain, 15, didn't appear to break a sweat as he effortlessly crossed the finish line.

The steady rain Sunday didn't bother and might have helped Pain, a sophomore at Hinsdale Central High School.

"The rain cooled me off," Pain said.

Pain, who is from Clarendon Hills, Illinois, was the winner in the 5K championship obstacle course at Indiana Dunes National Park West Beach held in recognition of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

It's the second year the obstacle course has been held at West Beach and the first time participating for Pain, who gets his training by being a member of his high school's cross country team.

"I came with a bunch of my friends and mostly just came to have fun," Pain said.

Some fellow competitors opted to run the course a second time as part of a 10K championship race.

Both the 5K and 10K races featured obstacles representing numerous American conflicts.

The challenges faced by the competitors included a race start that took them up a steep, flag-lined sand hill and continued with a climb up stairs while carrying heavy hoses wrapped around their shoulders.

Participants, this year, didn't take part in the water obstacle portion of the race due to beach hazard conditions on Lake Michigan, race officials said.

Terry Farkas, of Dyer, said he came to take part in America's Race because of what the 9/11 held event signifies for him.

"There are so many out there that help us, including police, firefighters and those in the armed services. This is a way for me to say I appreciate what they are doing," Farkas said.

Encouraging patriotism, especially on 9/11 each year, is the goal of Leon Wolek.

His central goal on Sunday was to create on 9/11 the most patriotic national park in the country.

"The goal is we can never do enough. Our goal is to take it to the next level with even more patriotism," Wolek said.

American flags, placed along the roadway of the entrance to the park, as well as those placed throughout the race, played a role in that act of patriotism, Wolek said.

Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, partnered for the second year in a row with the National Park Service to hold Leon's Heroes Obstacle Course Race.

Leon's America's Race Series, including the one held this past June 5 in Hammond, supports the U.S. military, veterans, injured veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

Wolek, who spoke briefly at the opening ceremony held before the race, thanked those who came to honor the country's "true heroes."

"With a heavy, heavy heart, I can't thank you enough," Wolek said.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony was U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, who thanked all veterans and volunteers at the event and especially, Wolek, the founder.

He also thanked those police, firefighters and first responders locally who make sure the public is safe.

"Let's also remember Sept. 12 and how we were all unified. I remember our country coming together, and we as a unified nation are the greatest country in the world," Mrvan said.

Also part of the opening ceremony was the presentation of a number of law enforcement and military K-9 dogs, including military working dog, Jimi, with his handler, Sgt. Ryan Early, of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Bureau in Columbus, Georgia.

Jimi served in the United States Special Forces Group in Afghanistan and was retired in 2018 due to combat trauma then reassigned to the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office.

It was K-9 dogs, like Jimi, along with their handlers, who led the way being the first to take part in the obstacle course.

Other runners then followed after the K-9 dogs and their handlers led the way and completed the course.

One of the runners, Staff Sgt. Wyatt Waters, had his own cheering section made up of his wife, Natasha Waters, of Elkhart, and their three young children, Stella, 6, Zola, 5, and Jasher, 3.

"Go daddy, go," the three yelled out as their dad ran up a flag-lined sand hill.

The family, including Jasher, who sat inside a stroller, followed their dad throughout the course, including his climb up steps hefting hoses representative of firefighters who climbed stairs on 9/11.

Leon's Triathlon was started nearly 40 years ago by Wolek, a New Chicago native.

His first triathlon was held in 1983 in Hobart and later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.

The inaugural USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships was held June 6, 2021, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of other local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.

To learn more about Leon’s Heroes, visit Leon’s Triathlon website at leonstriathlon.com.