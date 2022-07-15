'We can't arrest our way out of this:' Local leaders, residents meet to discuss recent gun violence in Gary

GARY — When Nate George graduated high school he told himself he would never go back to Gary.

"I grew up in the '80s, '90s, and those of you who were here around that time, you understand why. It was a rough era, I started losing friends at the age of 14," George told a crowd of community members, elected officials and public safety personnel that filled the City Council Chambers Wednesday night.

George ultimately did return to his hometown and is now raising his children in Gary. Though he loves the city, George said the recent uptick in gun violence feels all too familiar.

"Every summer it's like clockwork," George said during the community meeting held by the Gary Public Safety Committee. "We have these discussions, we go away and that's it. Then next summer we come right back around again."

City Councilman and Public Safety Committee Chairman Ron Brewer, D-At-Large, called the community discussion after a rash of high-profile shootings in the city. A panel of Public Safety Committee members and local law enforcement officers shared ideas, then about a dozen residents spoke.

Last week, three people were killed and seven injured after a shooting at an Independence Day celebration, and on Monday two men were injured in separate drive-by shootings. In early June, two people were injured after a shooting broke out at the U.S. Steel Yard after the West Side Leadership Academy graduation, and just a week later two people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at Playo's Night Club.

"I won't gloss over the fact that this country and this community is experiencing an epidemic of violence," Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said. "There is no safe haven anymore ... these things happens in every situation — movie theaters, churches, now parades."

Every summer, the Gary Police Department prepares for an increase in violence. Between May 14 and May 27 of this year, Gary PD tried to make arrests for all of the department's violent felony warrants.

"We arrested 57 people in anticipation for the summer. We shouldn't have to do that ... and you see where we are. We cannot arrest our way out of our issues," Evans said.

The Gary Police Department is the busiest in the Region. Evans said officers answer about 1,400 service calls every week.

The issues Gary Police are facing are mirrored across the country. In 2020, more Americans died of gun-related injuries than in any other year on record. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 45,222 Americans died from gun-related injuries, up 14% from 2019.

While the most recent CDC data on gun-related deaths is from 2020, Evans said "everyone is feeling that the violence has increased" this summer. The chief also noted that in the U.S., there are now more guns than people. A report from the Small Arms Survey estimated there were about 400 million guns in the U.S.

As of July 1, gun owners in Indiana who are over 18 and are not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm will be entitled to carry a handgun in public without needing to obtain a state permit.

"We're also dealing with free-for-all gun laws in this state," Evans said. "The new law really limits what we can do when it comes to combating crime. We can't even approach someone now if they have a gun on them unless they are doing something that is out of the ordinary that will give us probable cause."

Early intervention

The individuals behind the trigger are "younger and younger," Evans said. Last week, charges were filed against a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were both arrested after the shooting at the West Side graduation.

"We need to stop our own children from hurting us,” Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said. “We have to focus on that family unit, we have to focus on principles."

Several panelists and residents brought up the idea of mentoring youth. Some speakers suggested programs that involve law enforcement, they said positive interactions between youth and police could help build trust.

Gary educator Jeremiah King said many of his students and peers feel like they don't have a good understanding of the city's history. King said he would like to see mentorship programs "that make a genuine effort to bridge that gap" in historical knowledge. Carter agreed that a better understanding of Gary's past could help current generations feel more connected to their community and increase cultural pride.

Shortly after the shooting at the West Side graduation, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, sent a letter to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. Melton Asked Holcomb to call a special session of the Indiana General Assembly to give lawmakers an opportunity to repeal the state's permitless handgun carry law.

"If they are going to pass guns laws that are going to be negatively impacting communities of color and low-income communities, there should be an investment on the back end, knowing that there is going to be repercussions when that happens," Melton said during the Wednesday night meeting.

Melton also said he would like to see more financial support for school programs. He recalled that when he was growing up in Gary in the early 1990s, schools stayed open during the summer, serving as a safe place for recreation activities.

Systemic issues, such as poverty, need to be addressed to ensure children are raised with more support and resources, Melton said. According to the U.S. Census, 33% of Gary citizens live in poverty, compared to the approximately 16% of Lake County residents who live in poverty.

"Intergenerational poverty. That is the root of it all," George said.

Wraparound care

Witnessing a shooting “is a traumatic experience, that has a deep, lasting impact on you as a human being,” Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said.

The room of panelists and residents agreed: deterring crime will require more resources and support directed at Gary youth, but what happens after a crime is committed?

"When you have young people that see a mass shooting in the middle of the night, police (are) called, bodies laying on the ground. They have to go home and try to sleep," Brewer said. "They have to go home and in some cases get ready for work, (in) a lot of cases get ready for school the next day."

If witnesses and victims don't receive proper therapy and support, "the cycle repeats ... the cycle is: revenge, don't tell, revenge," Brewer said. Gary Police and the organization Gary 4 Life both follow-up with residents after violent crimes, offering social services. However, Evans said some witnesses are afraid to talk to police because they fear retaliation.

He urged residents to contact the department's anonymous tip line at 866-274-6347, to report information.

Gary has launched multiple public-safety initiatives in recent months in an effort to tackle crime.

In April, the city announced a partnership with Indiana State Police. ISP Major Jerry Williams is currently working in Gary, evaluating the entire police department to see what resources are needed. While no concrete plans have been released, Williams said he is looking to "leverage state and federal resources" to assist Gary PD.

In June, the city announced the "Operation Safe Zone" program, where local businesses can register their security cameras with the city, allowing Gary police to access a livestream of the cameras.

The Merrillville-based security firm American Eagle Security, Inc. has also donated the use of two mobile solar camera systems. One will be used by the Gary Community School Corp. at events and the other will used at different Gary beaches. The devices provide a a bird's-eye view of the surrounding area and can easily be moved.

Though a date has not been set, the Public Safety Committee plans on holding a follow-up meeting in August. Melton said he would like to see some of Gary's young people "brought to the table" for the next discussion.

“You can’t police your way out of it, you can’t fund your way out of it, but all of those are tools,” Melton said.