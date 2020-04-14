Will the Genesis Center be Northwest Indiana's COVID-19 field hospital?

GARY — The Genesis Convention Center would be used as an emergency field hospital under a proposal floated by Mayor Jerome Prince who on Tuesday offered up the large, downtown space to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Prince said Gary and Northwest Indiana urgently need state and federal resources and emergency management coordination on the ground “to prevent more deaths.”
The news comes as Gary’s reported coronavirus cases have ballooned to 195 on Tuesday from 96 in less than a week.
“We have designated the Genesis Convention Center as a strong choice for a ﬁeld hospital, but, it is time for our governments to act," Prince said. "They must select the Genesis Center and begin the building process now so we can avoid future deaths, and a potential humanitarian crisis, as much as possible."
The Genesis Convention Center, built in 1981, has 24,000 square feet of ballroom space.
Prince said he has now exhausted the city’s local resources in responding to COVID-19 and “increasing the readiness of our citizenry.”
“I am now sounding the alarm,” he said.
Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker said the Indiana State Department of Health has sent strike teams to the two Gary nursing homes with positive cases to ensure staff is disinfecting properly and maintaining the safety of employees and citizens who reside there.
Walker said he has been working for some time in trying to get a field hospital set up in Gary.
“I have to give credit to the mayor. He’s empowered, emboldened me to make big, bold decisions and try our best to get resources that our citizens typically don’t get,” he said.
Walker said he recently had an extended conversation with ISDH leaders about using the Genesis Center as a field hospital and how to coordinate and manage the staff there.
“The question is if you put in a field hospital, how do you manage? Where do you get the staff?” Walker said.
He said he’s in touch with numerous schools, including Indiana University School of Medicine, that said some students are graduating early and willing to step up.
“They said ‘If you’re able to supervise them, if you want to include them in your plans, please do,’” Walker said.
Walker said the Chicago Area Health and Medical Careers Program also offered assistance, saying there are numerous doctors and doctors-in-training who are seeking out residencies.
Other area health clinics and hospitals, including Gary’s Methodist Northlake Campus, have also offered their help, he said. He said he’s asked the Indiana National Guard's Medical Corps to assist, too.
“Honestly, this is a big undertaking and lot of these things, I’ve never even considered before or thought about,” he said.
Walker said having a field hospital centrally located in Northwest Indiana would be ideal due to a high number of Gary residents without transportation.
Prince said black people all across the U.S, including in Gary, are disproportionately dying from the disease. Health experts say this is due to higher rates of chronic disease and other social and economic factors.
In nearby Chicago, health officials there are reporting that at least 70% of people who die from COVID-19 are black, despite African Americans making up only 30% of the city’s population.
Prince said 66% of deaths in Milwaukee have been African Americans, although they are only 26% of the city’s residents. About half of the COVID-19 deaths for the entire State of Michigan have occurred in the predominantly black city of Detroit, he said.
Prince said he notified Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Eric Holcomb and that the city is extending the Genesis Convention Center to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of an emergency field hospital.
The center can also be used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a coordination center for Northwest Indiana, he said.
Since the outbreak began, five Gary residents, including three African Americans, are known to have died due to the coronavirus.
"Even a single death due to this virus is too much. My family’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in our city, county and state who has been affected by this virus," Prince said. "Please continue to check on your neighbors, especially among our oldest population, but, please do so in a smart, socially distant way. I continue to for calm and patience. We will get through this together."
