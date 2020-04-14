Will the Genesis Center be Northwest Indiana's COVID-19 field hospital?

Walker said he has been working for some time in trying to get a field hospital set up in Gary.

“I have to give credit to the mayor. He’s empowered, emboldened me to make big, bold decisions and try our best to get resources that our citizens typically don’t get,” he said.

Walker said he recently had an extended conversation with ISDH leaders about using the Genesis Center as a field hospital and how to coordinate and manage the staff there.

“The question is if you put in a field hospital, how do you manage? Where do you get the staff?” Walker said.

He said he’s in touch with numerous schools, including Indiana University School of Medicine, that said some students are graduating early and willing to step up.

“They said ‘If you’re able to supervise them, if you want to include them in your plans, please do,’” Walker said.

Walker said the Chicago Area Health and Medical Careers Program also offered assistance, saying there are numerous doctors and doctors-in-training who are seeking out residencies.