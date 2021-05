Woman found dead behind vacant home, police say

GARY — A work crew found a woman's body Friday near the back of a vacant property on the city's Brunswick neighborhood, police said.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been determined, appeared to be an adult, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Her body was found about 1 p.m. Friday at a vacant property in the 4400 block of West 10th Avenue, he said.

The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information related to the death investigation is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

