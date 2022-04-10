World Civility Day lineup grows

GARY — Community Civility Counts will hold its 6th annual World Civility Day event April 27.

The Gary Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, announced what is being termed a "stellar lineup of speakers." The program starts with civility-themed activities during the day at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville.

The workshops and activities begin at 9 a.m. and extend to 3 p.m.

The event culminates with the evening awards dinner held at the Avalon Manor in Hobart starting at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker is Robert A. Rohm, Ph.D.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee, and it has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally.

The event was launched in 2015 at a news conference held in the Gary Chamber boardroom.

Workshop speakers include the Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, national executive director for PUSH for Excellence Inc., and Art Norman, a fixture on WMAQ-Channel 5 newscasts.

Wilson serves as the senior advisor to the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.

She was awarded a doctorate of divinity from the United Theological Seminary and ordained by the Rev. Clay Evans.

Wilson has spent her adult life as a civil rights activist, using her negotiation skills as a practicing attorney, her investigative skills as an environmental scientist and her conscience as a Christian to aid minorities in receiving social justice and economic parity.

Wilson serves as a member of the American Bar Association, the National Bar Association, Rainbow PUSH Coalition Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Norman has had 25 years of broadcast experience, including his signature segment, "Art Norman's Chicago," which airs biweekly at 5 p.m. on NBC 5.

His stories feature extraordinary people making a difference in their communities across the Chicago area.

In addition, Norman does a technology-based segment called "The Weekend Web" in which he reviews the latest gadgets and gizmos.

Norman also is a frequent NBC News ambassador, making appearances at many community events.

Currently, he is the vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists, serving 10 years ago as its president.

Norman is also a spokesman for the United Negro College Fund and serves as the on-air host for their telethon.

Keynote speaker Dr. Robert A. Rohm has been a teacher, director of curriculum development and school principal.

Rohm has spoken for numerous schools, churches, businesses and international companies.

Rohm is known as "the most invited back speaker" because people enjoy his talks so much, according to his resume.

He has authored over 20 books and training programs including the top sellers, "Positive Personality Profiles," "Who Do You Think You Are Anyway?" and "A+ Ideas for Every Student's Success."

Community Civility Council is offering program sponsorships ranging from early bird, $650 per table or $700 for a table of 10, to $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 sponsorships.

VIP tickets, which include full-day access and dinner, are $90; dinner tickets are $70; and workshop tickets are $30 per adult and $15 per student.

For information on sponsorships, workshops and dinner reservations contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce at 219-885-7407; Church Hughes at 219-746-6339 or chughes@garychamber.com; or Jan Bowden at 219-730-7767 or jbowden@garychamber.com.

