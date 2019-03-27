Try 3 months for $3
Gas line ruptured

Town of Munster Public Works employees test for the presence of gas in the sewer as NIPSCO crews work to repair an 8-inch natural gas line at the corner of Calumet Avenue and Fisher Street in Munster. The gas line was struck by an outside company doing digging work.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — A gas main leak Wednesday afternoon has closed parts of Calumet Avenue.

NIPSCO crews are working to repair the 8-inch natural gas line, which was struck by an outside company doing digging work, and expect to be there much of the afternoon, according to Nick Meyer, a company spokesman.

All lanes of Calumet Avenue are shut down at the intersection with Fisher Street. There are detours in place.

"No customers have lost service," Meyer said. "That area is safe."

Health Reporter

Giles is the health reporter for The Times, covering the business of health care as well as consumer and public health. He previously wrote about health for the Lawrence (Kansas) Journal-World. He is a graduate of Northern Illinois University.