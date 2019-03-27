MUNSTER — A gas main leak Wednesday afternoon has closed parts of Calumet Avenue.
NIPSCO crews are working to repair the 8-inch natural gas line, which was struck by an outside company doing digging work, and expect to be there much of the afternoon, according to Nick Meyer, a company spokesman.
All lanes of Calumet Avenue are shut down at the intersection with Fisher Street. There are detours in place.
"No customers have lost service," Meyer said. "That area is safe."
