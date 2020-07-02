Gelsosomo's set to reopen Friday; other Crown Point eatery remains closed due to COVID-19

Anderson added he has taken precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including having employees wear masks; offerings disposable condiments and menus; asking staff about symptoms through a pre-shift questionnaire; and installing hand sanitizer stations around the restaurant.

"When we were allowed by the state to go to 75% capacity, we chose to stay at 50% capacity (because) tables would have been too close together," Anderson said. "We've been very much following all the guidelines, and I pride myself on it."

In March when the "jury was out" on wearing masks, employees weren't wearing them. When guidelines changed, however, staff began wearing masks, he said.

Anderson said he had heard of the other Crown Point restaurants who closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"I did hear the news and what it did was it caused me to come up with a plan," Anderson said Tuesday. "When it did happen, I was able to act quickly. I didn’t necessarily think it would happen, but you have to be prepared."

The restaurant was professionally sanitized on Wednesday, Anderson said.

Just down the street, Fahrenheit Two Twelve at 10805 Broadway also remains closed while Owner Steve Kirincic debates his next steps.