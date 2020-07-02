Gelsosomo's set to reopen Friday; other Crown Point eatery remains closed due to COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Within a week, three Crown Point restaurants announced on Facebook they would close temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
One of those, Square Roots, at 108 N. Main St., has since reopened.
Now, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria & Region on Tap is set to reopen Friday, while Fahrenheit Two Twelve remains closed.
For Peter Anderson, owner of Gelsosomo's and Region on Tap a pizzeria, craft bar hybrid at 11319 Broadway, reopening depends on everyone being tested and what those results show.
Right now, he planned to reopen Friday at 50% capacity.
"I appreciate the unwavering support of my pizza family," Anderson said. "The people that are regulars, that come frequently, that I've gotten to know over the years are all unbelievably supportive of me and my business."
As of Thursday, Anderson said he was only aware of one employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, Anderson said, developed symptoms on June 25 and didn't work after that.
Once Anderson was made of aware of the positive result, he chose to close the restaurant, posting about the decision on Facebook Monday.
Anderson added he has taken precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including having employees wear masks; offerings disposable condiments and menus; asking staff about symptoms through a pre-shift questionnaire; and installing hand sanitizer stations around the restaurant.
"When we were allowed by the state to go to 75% capacity, we chose to stay at 50% capacity (because) tables would have been too close together," Anderson said. "We've been very much following all the guidelines, and I pride myself on it."
In March when the "jury was out" on wearing masks, employees weren't wearing them. When guidelines changed, however, staff began wearing masks, he said.
Anderson said he had heard of the other Crown Point restaurants who closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"I did hear the news and what it did was it caused me to come up with a plan," Anderson said Tuesday. "When it did happen, I was able to act quickly. I didn’t necessarily think it would happen, but you have to be prepared."
The restaurant was professionally sanitized on Wednesday, Anderson said.
Just down the street, Fahrenheit Two Twelve at 10805 Broadway also remains closed while Owner Steve Kirincic debates his next steps.
The eatery closed a week ago after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"We’re just kind of constantly monitoring the situation every day, hour by hour," Kirincic said. "When my gut tells me that we’re safe for both our staff and guests to reopen, then we will."
Kirincic said two employees out of about 25 have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to the restaurant being professionally sanitized, Kirincic said tables have been spread out in the restaurant; employees are wearing masks; hand sanitizer is "in every corner of the restaurant"; and doors and handles are being wiped down constantly.
"Just everything we can do to keep the place clean from the front of the house to the back of the house," he said. "It's kind of all up in the air. We are looking to reopen soon, though."
