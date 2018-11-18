Thanksgiving is just four days away and it’s always a big event for The Times readers, advertisers and the team here at The Times.
Advertisers pull out all the stops in preparation for Black Friday and call on us to distribute some of their most exciting offers of the year on Thanksgiving Day. This includes the big national retailers as well as many of our favorite local merchants. We have a large number of advertisers who have asked us to insert their fliers in the Thanksgiving paper. That’s about double the number of fliers we have in a normal weekend Sunday paper.
When you add all those fliers to the ads printed in the paper Thursday, it equals hundreds if not thousands of dollars in potential savings for your holiday shopping over the weekend.
The reason we're focusing on the incredible value of the Thanksgiving paper is because we wanted to let you know in advance that we plan to charge $5 for it. I believe all the advertising content alone makes the Thanksgiving paper well worth that amount. But remember you’ll still get the award-winning local news coverage we provide you every day. To give you even more reasons to take advantage of this year’s paper we’ve added:
Thanksgiveaway contest
For the third year in a row, Lee Enterprises is giving away $5,000 to one lucky reader in one of our newspaper markets. This year it could be you.
We also will award three local winners $100 gift cards each.
Details on how to enter Thanksgiveaway are only available in The Times on Thursday.
Please enjoy your paper Thursday, take advantage of all the savings offered by local businesses and be sure to enter for your chance to win some cash for the holidays.