MERRILLVILLE — A 5-year-old girl found unresponsive in a wave pool last week at Deep River Waterpark is expected to make a full recovery, police said Tuesday.
Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit continue to investigate the case, Detective Sgt. Jeremy Kalvaitis said.
A lifeguard and a bystander pulled Miccia Lee from a pool about 4:40 p.m. July 23 and immediately began CPR, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Department report.
The Merrillville Police and Fire departments, Indiana State Police and Superior Ambulance also responded to the park, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway. Miccia was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and later transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she initially was listed in critical condition.
Red Cross-certified lifeguards are on duty everywhere there is water and life jackets are available for all sizes, from infants to extra large, according to the Deep River Waterpark website.
Among notices posted at the site is a warning that if children are in the water, parents also should be.
The wave pool depth is zero to 6 feet, and the website also offers a safety video for parkgoers to watch.
7 ways to avoid drowning in Northwest Indiana
1. Check the conditions ahead of time.
2. Always wear a life vest.
3. Flip, float and follow.
4. If you're caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore.
5. Don't panic.
6. If you see someone struggling in the water, get them something that floats.
7. Stay away from rock walls, piers and other structures.
