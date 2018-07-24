MERRILLVILLE — A 5-year-old girl was in critical condition Tuesday at an Illinois hospital a day after being pulled from the wave pool at Deep River Waterpark.
A lifeguard and a bystander pulled Miccia Lee from a pool about 4:40 p.m. Monday and immediately began CPR, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Department report.
The Merrillville Police and Fire departments, Indiana State Police and Superior Ambulance also responded to the park, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway.
The girl was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
She was later transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was in critical condition, sheriff's spokesman Emiliano Perez said.
The sheriff's Special Victims Unit is investigating, Sgt. Jeremy Kalvaitis said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Laurie Reilly, of the sheriff's Special Victims Unit, at 219-755-3355.
Safety warnings at Deep River
Deep River Waterpark has several safety instructions on its website, deepriverwaterpark.com. Among them is the notice that if your children are in the water, an adult should be too.
The water park offers life vests for free on a first-come, first-serve basis. A child under 50 lbs. can get a life vest for free if an adult leaves an ID. Parkgoers can also bring their own U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest, the website says. The wave pool depth is zero to 6 feet and the website also offers a safety video for parkgoers to watch.
Red Cross-certified lifeguards are on duty everywhere there is water, the site says, and life jackets are for all sizes from infants to extra large.
7 ways to avoid drowning in Northwest Indiana
1. Check the conditions ahead of time.
2. Always wear a life vest.
3. Flip, float and follow.
4. If you're caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore.
5. Don't panic.
6. If you see someone struggling in the water, get them something that floats.
7. Stay away from rock walls, piers and other structures.