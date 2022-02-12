 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Scout cookie sales a hit in Winfield

  • 0

WINFIELD — The drive-thru Girl Scout cookie sales at Centier Bank in Winfield on Friday proved a huge success, Troop 35580 leader Kailey Gernenz said.

Sales were brisk and the sun shone bright as potential customers combined banking errands with buying bookies minutes after the cookie sales started.

"We sold 40 boxes in two minutes," Gernenz said.

Some of the Troop 35580 members stood on top of snow drifts by the bank and shouted out their cookie sales while other girls delivered cookies to customers.

"I heard them hollering and had to come over," Rachel Sonday, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, said.

Sonday drove up and had her money ready after ordering and receiving four boxes of cookies from a nearby table set up with the various types of cookies.

The troop's next drive-thru cookie sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sam's Club in Hobart.

For more information contact Gernenz at kaileylizabeth9@gmail.com.

