Girl Scout cookie sales a hit in Winfield

Cookies: 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup molasses
1 cup white chocolate chips (optional)
Icing: 1 ounce white chocolate, melted and cooked
4 oounces cream cheese, softened
3-4 cups powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon milk (optional)
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a cookie sheet.
In medium bowl, add flour. SCOOP OUT 2 TABLESPOONS OF FLOUR and place in separate bowl to reserve for topping.
Into the flour (not reserved flour), whisk in ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In large mixing bowl, cream together butter and 6 tablespoons of granulated sugar. Then add brown sugar and cream together. Add eggs one at a time, beating just to combine after each addition. Mix in vanilla and molasses. Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Stir in white chocolate chips if using. Chill batter 30 minutes.
Spoon by heaping tablespoons onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Sprinkle the top with reserved flour, then sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar over that.
Place into oven and bake until cookies are golden brown, about 12-14 minutes. Remove and place pan on wire rack to cool completely before frosting.
While cookies are baking, make the icing. Take a clean medium-small bowl and blend together the cream cheese and powdered sugar. Blend in the melted white chocolate. Then blend in the vanilla. If your icing is too thin, thin it out with a tablespoon of milk. If it’s too thick, add more powdered sugar.
When cookies are cooled, use a pastry bag to drizzle the white chocolate icing over the cookies. Save leftover icing in fridge if desired.
From Amanda Ophoff of St. John