GRIFFITH — Griffith Girl Scout Troop 15465 has chipped in to pay for a therapy dog for Griffith Public Schools.
Troop leader Danielle Maciszak said she was asked by the school corporation if the girls would be interested raising money in the project. Adopting the dog would cost about $8,500.
Maciszak said the troop does a lot of service projects, tries to teach them leadership skills and get them involved in helping out in the community.
The troop did its homework preparing on the project, spending time learning about animals.
To help the cause financially, the girls, their parents and troop leaders took turns working a booth at the Griffith Central Market on several Friday nights over the summer.
Additionally, the girls hosted mes for which they could charge money during a fundraising event. They sponsored a sucker pull, a dog bone toss and an adopt-a-pet.
The girls set a goal of raising $1,000 to donate to the dog adoption. They exceeded that goal, raising $1,171.
The troop recently presented the check to Griffith school officials.
"As a district, we recognize the increasing emotional needs of our students. A therapy dog will improve the lives of students with disabilities, students dealing with trauma, anxiety, and self regulation," said Leah Dumezich, Director of Special Education and Federal Grants for the Griffith schools.
"A therapy dog will enhance and improve the lives of all students.”
Donations are still being accepted for the dog's adoption. Potential donors can make checks payable to Griffith Public Schools and put therapy dog in the memo.
Leaders of Girl Scout Troop 15465 are Danielle Maciszak, Abby Mako, Jill Petersen, and Becky Alvarez
Girl Scouts involved in the project were Mariela Maciszak, Emily Mako, Claire Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Ayla Alvarez, Addison Alvarez, Katelynn Wartsbaugh, Aubree Steele, Madeleine Ryfa, Marlee Biancardi, Bailey Potts, Sofia Rivas, Jasmarie Rivera, Malarie Rivera, Tessah Robbins, and Mackenzie Greco