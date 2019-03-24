HIGHLAND — GOTR of Northwest Indiana’s Third Annual Sneaker Soirée is presented by Horseshoe Casino.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear cocktail attire with their favorite sneakers, so they can dance the night away to Chicago-based, party band Spoken Four. Award-winning pastry chef Jennie Miller from Horseshoe Casino is again designing and preparing a unique dessert for the event, and a full table of chocolate and assorted confections will be available courtesy of Albanese Confectionery. An open bar features beer from Three Floyds, wine and a signature cocktail.
“Horseshoe Casino is proud to be a sponsor of Sneaker Soirée as well as a community partner of Girls On The Run. Our company, Caesars Entertainment, is dedicated to gender equality and equity, so supporting GOTR, whose mission it is to empower girls to be healthy, happy and achieve their full potential, is a perfect complement for success,” said Dawn Reynolds Pettit, SHRM-SCP, Caesars Entertainment Regional VP of Human Resources. “GOTR is helping shape the talent of tomorrow, and with every young woman they support, our world has the ability to change for the better.”
The soirée will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. April 13 at the Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. This fundraiser event for GOTR of NWI celebrates the program for girls in grades 3-8.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.gotrofnwi.org and includes heavy appetizers, drinks and live band. A wide variety of silent auction items and an exciting new raffle — "Wall of Wine" — are also a part of the evening.