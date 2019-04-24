The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month this April. Eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring.
Make an appointment to help save lives now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who come to donate by April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s "Game of Thrones." Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
1 to 6 p.m. April 24, YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25, Fitness & Recreation Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26, Brookdale Valparaiso, 2601 Valparaiso St., Valparaiso
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26, Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson St., Valparaiso
3 to 6:30 p.m. April 26, Indiana Furniture, 1807 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26, Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27, Apprentice and Training Center, 9050 Mississippi St., Merrillville
9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 28, Conservation Club House, 1 Mill Pond Road, Union Mills
noon to 5 p.m. April 29, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
7 to 11:30 a.m. April 30, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City