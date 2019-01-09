Austin Gineris founded "Give the Apple" at Hanover Central High School and Hanover Central Middle School in Cedar Lake.
The concept of the program is simple.
“I looked around in the cafeteria every day,” said Gineris, a sophomore. “I would throw away my apple and so would a lot of other people. I thought to myself, 'this isn’t a Hanover problem, this is a nation problem, but I can make a difference at Hanover.' I decided to let the change start here,” Gineris said.
Collection bins were then placed in the HCHS cafeteria and donated produce was placed in a thermal bag and stored in the fridge. Twice a week the produce is donated to the Hanover Township Trustee’s Office and is donated to the Holy Name Food Bank in Cedar Lake once a week.
Gineris knows the effort is working not just by the numbers, but by the feedback he’s received. “At the Trustee’s Office I’ve been told that they are out of produce the same day it is delivered,” he said.
Office manager Terri Blagojevich confirmed how important the program has become to the trustee’s food pantry. “Give The Apple is providing fruits and vegetable to people who don’t always have fresh food options. It’s great to be able to add this important and nutritional part of a diet to residents who need help and have limited choices.”
It didn’t take long for Gineris to decide that the middle school should come on board and believed he could probably enlist the aid of his sister, Zoe, an eighth-grader at Hanover Central Middle School.
Gineris, a straight “A” student will be graduating early at the end of his junior year and is confident that Zoe and others like him, who see a need and a way to fill it, will carry on. “Honestly, this is the easiest thing in the world to do. This makes value out of nothing,” he said.