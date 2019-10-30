Goat found in good health despite claim of animal neglect at County Line Orchard, police say

HOBART — Police say a complaint of animal neglect at County Line Orchard is unfounded following a brief investigation.
Capt. Garrett Ciszewski said Hobart police were notified Friday of an injured goat at the popular apple picking destination in the 200 block of South County Line Road.
The caller told police the goat was being refused medical attention and could barely walk.
That same day a video of the alleged goat was posted to social media, garnering more than 40,000 views and outrage from many commenters.
Ciszewski said the responding officer did notice the injured goat and was told by staff members the animal would be taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
While conducting a follow-up investigation, police found the goat to be in good health and learned it had been examined Saturday. The goat's toenails/hooves were overgrown and then subsequently trimmed.
Staff told police the vet also examined the other animals there, finding all in good health.
Ciszewski said the vet confirmed "the only issue with the goat was overgrown toenails/hooves and did not observe any animal neglect at County Line Orchard, with clean pens and generally very healthy animals," before closing the case.