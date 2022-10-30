Golden Hope Ministries provides peer support for Lake County children

Children often become the "forgotten mourners" in the loss of a loved one.

Peer grief support is generally widely available for adults. However, it’s not as widely available to children.

“The power of grief support is, people who know and understand grief can sit together and be together,” said Alex Monsma of Lowell.

Monsma and Ashley Krygsheld are co-directors of Golden Hope Ministries, a peer-to-peer grief support group in Cedar Lake aimed at helping children in Lake County heal from the loss of a family member or friend.

Golden Hope provides age-appropriate opportunities for four age groups: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, and high school. Families members of children are welcome to attend meetings.

“There’s organizations all over the place for grieving adults. There’s even different types, but there is really none for children,” said Krygsheld, also of Lowell. “Kids need to understand what they’re going through too because it’s helpful and healing. Adequate support needs to be in place.”

Krygsheld, who has a nursing degree and grief nursing certification, began volunteering at the Phoenix Center in Valparaiso toward the end of 2020. It was common for families to travel from Lake County to Porter County to attend grief support meetings for children. Krygsheld said a closer peer-to-peer grief support needed to be established in Lake County to be a closer option for families.

The idea sparked after her pediatrician, Lisa Gold, lost her son to suicide in 2016.

“Walking alongside them and seeing how it devastated their feelings, its hopeless knowing that there’s not much you can do,” Krygsheld said. “My heart always goes out to the kids.”

Gold of Crown Point is one of the board members for Golden Hope. She said the death of her son, Nolan, was tragic and isolating. However, grief support helps ease the sense of isolation, knowing that other families are experiencing similar feelings of pain.

“It’s been six years since losing my son. I’ve been in practice for 26 years and didn’t know the Phoenix Center existed,” she said. “To hear there was that service was something I was completely on board with. Part of the grief process is reaching out and not feeling alone. We want children to have that support.”

Golden Hope had its first meeting on Sept. 22 at Faith Church in Cedar Lake. From September until May, meetings are on the first and third Thursday. Families can begin to gather at 6 p.m. for dinner, then break into their designated age groups.

There is no fee, and Gold encourages anyone to attend these meetings for support. Before attending, families are asked to fill out a registration form on Golden Hope's website.

“For anyone who is grieving, I tell them to give something new about three visits. You also didn’t have to start when Golden Hope started,” Gold said. “Once they come, they’re going to see they aren’t alone and their kids are going to benefit from gathering and being a part of this.”

Monsma, who’s been involved with student ministry for more than five years, said there’s no specific stages to grief. Grief can occur at different times and seasons, especially as children go through developmental stages.

“Kids grieve so much differently. Golden Hope strives to heal,” he said. “We’re committed to that environment and space.”

Golden Hope is working to create Hope Boxes, which are grief kits that will be distributed to schools in November for Children’s Grief Awareness Month. The kits will include stress balls and appropriate books related to grief. Monsma and Krygsheld encourage community members to reach out if they’re interested in supporting Golden Hope.

“Children are often referred to as the forgotten mourners. Kids like to hide things from adults when their parents show they’re really upset,” Krygsheld said. “It takes a lot to help keep them balanced and work through their grief. Golden Hope is just one of those resources.”