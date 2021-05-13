Government seeks input on plan to assess damage from spills into Porter County waterways

The government is seeking public input on a draft plan to assess damage to natural resources caused by the release of hazardous substances and oil into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, the Burns Waterway and Lake Michigan in August 2019.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana Department of Natural Resources "have developed an assessment plan that identifies how they intend to assess injuries to fish, wildlife and habitat, and impacts to their use by the public in the river, waterway and associated Lake Michigan environments in Porter County," according to a news release.

The assessment will include land within the boundaries of Indiana Dunes National Park.

The plan outlines the reason for the damage assessment and lays out a proposed approach for determining and quantifying harms to natural resources and calculating damages.