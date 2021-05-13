 Skip to main content
Government seeks input on plan to assess damage from spills into Porter County waterways
alert urgent

Government seeks input on plan to assess damage from spills into Porter County waterways

Assessment area

An aerial view of the East Branch Little Calumet River assessment area in Porter County. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are seeking input on a draft plan to assess damage to natural resources resulting from the release by ArcelorMittal of hazardous substances and oil into the East Branch Little Calumet River, the Burns Waterway and Lake Michigan in August 2019.

 Provided

The government is seeking public input on a draft plan to assess damage to natural resources caused by the release of hazardous substances and oil into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, the Burns Waterway and Lake Michigan in August 2019.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana Department of Natural Resources "have developed an assessment plan that identifies how they intend to assess injuries to fish, wildlife and habitat, and impacts to their use by the public in the river, waterway and associated Lake Michigan environments in Porter County," according to a news release.

The assessment will include land within the boundaries of Indiana Dunes National Park.

Groups demand 'significant penalty' after IDEM says steelmaker failed to mitigate spill

The plan outlines the reason for the damage assessment and lays out a proposed approach for determining and quantifying harms to natural resources and calculating damages.

"This process ensures the assessment will be completed at a reasonable cost relative to the magnitude of damages sought," the news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. "The plan also outlines proposed assessment methods to inform potentially responsible parties and the public so that these groups can productively participate in the assessment process."

A copy of the plan and additional information is posted at the Natural Resources Damage Assessment site for the East Branch of the Little Calumet River at fws.gov.

Agency representatives will be available to discuss the plan. Contact Anne Remek, of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, at aremek@idem.in.gov or Dan Sparks, of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, at daniel_sparks@fws.gov or 812-334-4261, ext. 219.

The comment period runs through June 9. Comments on the plan should be mailed to: Ms. Anne Remek, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, 100 N. Senate Ave., P.O. Box 6015, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6015.

