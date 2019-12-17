ST. JOHN — Seventeen students from 9 different departments graduated last Friday from the Lake County Recruit Academy.
Ceremonies were held at the St. John Fire Department.
During the six month course, each student completed 434 hours of training between the classroom and different District 1 training sites, not including additional hours spent studying for examinations and supplemental weekly tasks at their respective fire stations.
They all earned 16 certifications from multiple accredited associations including the State of Indiana Fire Training System, FEMA, National Fire Academy and the American Heart Association.
"Having a true understanding of pride and ownership has been the very essence of training since the first day of the academy. I believe we all were slightly apprehensive thinking whether or not we made the right decision to join the fire service," said Winter Dojcinovski of the St. John Fire Department.
"We did some deep soul searching to make sure this was truly our calling and that we were destined to take this journey. As we reflect, there were times of frustration, but ultimately those moments created opportunities that provoked us to rise up and overcome the obstacle."
From ladder skills, advancing hose lines, performing primary searches, mitigating hazardous materials events, automobile extrication, down firefighter rescue and survival and every skill in between, the students always performed at a high level.
Whether in full gear for 8 hours on the hottest day of the year or when the temperatures were below freezing. The training never ceased, emergencies do not just occur when the weather is optimal.
Matthew Eggebrecht of the Lake Hills Fire Department not only was class valedictorian with a 96% overall grade, he was also was voted by his peers to recieve The Jack Eskridge Award of Leadership. The award was named after the former Lowell Fire Chief, who left a lasting legacy in the fire service.
"The Lake County Recruit Academy has been the most challenging and rewarding experience I have faced to date. I was able to gain an incredible amount of knowledge about the fire service and have made friendships that will last a lifetime," said Matthew Eggebrecht.
"The 17 students graduating tonight are going to be great assets for their departments, communities and the fire sevice. I am beyond proud of all of their successes and have great faith they will one day lead the fire service to greater heights. All they need to do is be their very best every single day," said Lead Instructor Joe Martin
The motto of the Lake County Recruit Academy is poignant and brief. "Being Our Best, Is Their Best Chance." Every student was indoctrinated with this ethos and will carry it on for years to come.
Graduates of the 2019 Lake County Recruit Fire Academy:
Ismael Avila - Highland FD
Addison Bryce - Munster FD
Winter Dojcinovski - Saint John FD
Matthew Eggebrecht - Lake Hills FD
William Gray - Lake Hills FD
Grayden Heeter - Cedar Lake FD
Deveon Hegwood - Merrillville FD
Matthew Hitzelburger - Lowell FD
Brian Lester - Munster FD
Michael MacNeill - Highland FD
Trevor Meredith - Lake of Four Seasons Fire Force
Antonio Pagan - Griffith FD
Pedro Perez - Griffith FD
Jacob Quijas - Dyer FD
Gerald Renzino - Ogden Dunes FD
Sacramento Tirado-Estrada - Munster FD
Tyler Tomerlin - Cedar Lake FD
Photos and press release provided by the District 1 Fire Training Council.
Sharon......if you need anymore info please advise. I would truly appreciate you running this. I have more photos if needed.
Joe Martin
Captain - Griffith Fire Department Station 31
Lead Instructor - Lake County Recruit Academy