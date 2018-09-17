St. John the Evangelist School celebrated Grandparents Day.
"Grandparents Day is many of the students favorite day of the year." said Brianne Oliver, principal of SJE. "They love inviting their family members into the school and showing them the amazing things that they are doing in their classrooms. It's wonderful to see the connections the students have with their grandparents and the love and pride that they share with one another while they are here."
Leading up to Grandparents Day, students are busy making cards, pictures and special artwork to present to grandparents. After grandparents meet up with their grandchildren in the gym, they are treated to coffee, lemonade, cookies and snacks. Students then take them on a tour of the school and their classrooms. They also stop to take a few pictures to remember the day which are later sent to families. Students that don't have a grandparent able to attend are encouraged to bring a "special someone" to share the day with.