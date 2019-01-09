The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. Grants from the CPCF’s community grant-making funds will be made to nonprofit organizations and community projects, which serve South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield) communities. Areas of interest which will be considered for funding include education, health and human services, civic affairs, preservation, conservation, arts and culture.
“The Crown Point Community Foundation is interested in funding projects that will improve the quality of life for citizens throughout South Lake County,” Mary Nielsen, president of the CPCF, said
Eligible organizations may download an application on the CPCF website, www.thecpcf.org. Those without access to a computer can obtain an application by calling 219-662-7252 or visiting the CPCF office at 115 S. Court St. in Crown Point.
Written requests for information should be sent to: Crown Point Community Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 522, Crown Point, 46308-0522.
The deadline for submitting a grant application is Feb. 1.