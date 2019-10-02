Grant helps fund school resource officers, social worker

CEDAR LAKE — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has approved a project for partial funding for Hanover Community School Corp. for $77,703.68.
Michael O’Donnell, Director of Safety and Security, applied for the grant and was thrilled when he received word that it was approved.
“I was very excited,” O’Donnell said. “This is a very competitive grant and 525 school districts applied for a total of $19 million that was available.”
The money awarded is divided into two groups. Priority One Project Scope was awarded to the School Resource Officer program in the amount of $57,703.68. Project Scope awarded for the implementation of student and parent support services plan in the amount of $20,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Some of the money that was awarded will be used for Sgt. David Moake, for half his salary. He is the SRO for Hanover Central Middle School. The money will also help the school corporation have enough SROs to cover the elementary schools.
“Last year we had an SRO in the elementary schools about two hours a day. We now have SROs in the two elementary schools for six hours a day for each building,” O’Donnell said.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to increase our SRO presence within the District,” said Hanover Community Schools Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay. “The safety and security of our students, staff and facilities is something which we are consistently assessing to ensure a safe and secure learning environment."
The $20,000 will be used to cover a portion of the new social worker who was just hired at the high school, Lindsey Pagos. As the social worker for the high school, Pagos will offer social/emotional support, education, and resources to students, families, and faculty. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) who has been practicing mental health in schools for nearly 10 years.