Grenade fished from Region lake, police say
Grenade fished from Region lake, police say

Lake George FILE PHOTO

This Times file photo shows a fisherman at Lake George in Festival Park.

 Deborah Laverty

HOBART — A bomb squad was called to a Hobart lake early Friday morning after a grenade with the pin still in it was found by a man fishing.

At 3:51 a.m. Friday, the Hobart Police Department responded to a report of a grenade that had not been detonated behind Cagney’s Saloon near Third Street and Main Street, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

The person who called 911 said he was magnet fishing in Lake George when he recovered a grenade from the lake with a pin still in it.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to the scene to safely dispose of the grenade.

“We are thankful that no one was injured and we appreciate the assistance from the Porter Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad for their response and assistance with the disposal of the grenade,” Gonzales said. “The Porter County Bomb Squad will be conducting further tests to establish if the grenade was still capable of being detonated.”

Police said anyone who finds potentially explosive items must clear the area immediately and call 911 to ensure a proper investigation can be done and that the item is removed safely.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

