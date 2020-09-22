Griffith adopts $13.1 million budget for 2021

GRIFFITH — The Town Council has inked a $13.1 million budget for 2021 and awaits approval from the state.
The budget being proposed to the Department of Local Government Finance is for about $13.1 million, which includes a proposed tax levy of over $9.3 million, said Council President Rick Ryfa.
The adopted tax rate is being advertised at $1.53 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The adopted numbers are slightly higher than they probably will be after the state's review and approval, Ryfa said, adding the tax rate should again be lower than the current year.
"This will make six out of seven years that the town portion of the tax rate has been lower than the previous year."
Ryfa noted that next year's budget calls for a 2% raise for town employees, including the police and fire departments.
A boost for the police budget is also in the works.
"The Police Department budget is the largest portion of the town budget," Ryfa said while noting it will increase next year to $4.3 million from $4.2 million in 2020.
"The town is in an excellent financial position."
Ryfa said preparations for the 2020 circuit breaker impact began a decade ago by watching the budgets and through efforts of the employees and department heads.
"We have made it through 2020 when the full impact of the circuit breakers took place — with no impact on any services caused by revenue losses due to the Circuit Breakers."
Ryfa said the budget will return to the council's agenda in about 30 days.
