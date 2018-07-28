GRIFFITH — The Indiana Supreme Court has denied a request by Calumet Township to transfer a lawsuit from the Indiana Tax Court to the Lake County Superior Court.
"Great victory for all of Griffith today," Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Friday morning.
The lawsuit, which is part of an effort to stop Griffith from seceding from the township, was filed to challenge the method used by the Department of Local Government Finance to calculate the average assistance budgets of the state's 1,004 townships.
A state law says any community within a township exceeding the budget average by at least 12 times, can let its voters hold a referendum to determine whether to leave that township.
Prior to 2016, the DLGF used weighted numbers to calculate the budget average, which kept Calumet Township under the limit.
But the DLGF switched to the actual numbers in 2016 when the Indiana attorney general's office said true numbers are what the state legislature intended.
The budget numbers of the current year are compared to the previous year's statewide average by the DLGF, Ryfa said.
The true number method shows the township to be about 30 times above the average this year, he said, adding that even the weighted method would show it to be about 17 times over the limit.
The lawsuit originally was filed with Superior Court by Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson, but it was subsequently transferred to the Indiana Tax Court at Griffith's request.
The township responded by asking the Indiana Court of Appeals to return it to Superior Court.
The suit was subsequently tossed out by the Appellate Court, which led the township to the Indiana Supreme Court and its rejection of the suit on Thursday.
"One would think it does," Ryfa said when asked if the ruling effectively ends the effort to block the secession. "Enough taxpayer money has been wasted on fighting Griffith’s lawful right to hold this referendum."
Robinson was not immediately available for comment because the township office is closed on Fridays.
Ryfa said he spoke about the high court's action with lead attorney Joe Chapelle, of Barnes & Thornburg, which represents Griffith.
“This ruling by the Indiana Supreme Court completely dismisses the lawsuit brought on by the township," Ryfa said. "Our next step will be to file our petitions with the Lake County election Board and we will announce the proposed special election date when the filing is made."
With 920 valid residential signatures needed to file, the town already has certified almost 1,000, Ryfa said.
The signatures will also be double checked by Clerk-Treasurer John Volkmann's office and the signature drive will continue, Ryfa said.
Residents can still add their names to the petition on Aug. 3 at the Friday Market in Central Park and also before the Symphony in the Park on Aug. 4.
"The plan is to turn the petition in the week of Aug. 6," Ryfa said.