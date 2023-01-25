Griffith First Christian Church to host Game Show Night and Potluck Dinner

GRIFFITH — Jason Talley and his wife, Melissa, felt an instant sense of love and warmth after becoming members of Griffith First Christian Church over one year ago.

Since becoming members, the two have attended countless fellowship events hosted by the church. Each month, GFCC offers events including game show nights, potluck dinners and canvas painting parties to all community members.

“Whenever you go to a church everyone is nervous, but something like this puts your walls down because it’s more about having fun,” said Talley, GFCC deacon. “Sometimes you just meet one or two people per event, but it’s still great.”

GFCC welcomes members and non-members to its free monthly event, Game Show Night and Potluck Dinner, on Friday at 202 W. Pine St. in Griffith. The church’s doors will open at 6 p.m. for dinner and proceed with games including "The Price Is Right," "Match Game" and general trivia.

“We need to be a community partner and give the community an option of something fun and safe to do,” said Children's Director Mindy Sarlea. “There’s a notion we run around praying all day, but we’re regular people who like to have fun.”

Sarlea encourages families to come spend quality time at the event together while gaining the opportunity to meet new people.

“The church family we have here is phenomenal,” she said. “We have a lot of people who you can lean on in times of trouble.”

Sarlea felt a close connection with church members when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021. After learning she’d need a bilateral mastectomy, Sarlea was nervous about how children’s church would proceed. However, members immediately stepped up to fill the void while she focused on her health.

GFCC was founded in 1920 and has over 200 attendants at its weekend worship services. Services are held at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The church’s NXT GEN Youth Group is offered to students from middle school age until they turn 21 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

“I’ve been here my entire life — I attended the preschool here when I was 4 years old,” said Senior Pastor Brandon Rukes. “The church has helped shape my own life by loving people better.”

Rukes and his family moved to Griffith in 1994 and began attending GFCC soon after. GFCC has helped him realize no matter where people come from and what their past may be, everyone should be given another chance.

“Anybody and everybody is welcome,” he said.

Those interested in GFCC’s worship services or fellowship events should contact Jaime Garcia, worship and relations director, at 219-924-6840.

“This is for the community. We want to let people know this isn’t your typical church that you have to dress up for before coming here,” Garcia said. “We hold the notion that you come as you are, and you’ll be accepted no matter what.”

