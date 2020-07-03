Griffith Fourth of July parade ready to roll on Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — After Gov. Eric Holcomb tapped the pause button on the state's coronavirus reopening on Wednesday, the town has frozen most events planned for July but Saturday's parade is still a go.

The town has canceled plans to immediately resume the weekly Central Market in Central Park, said Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The popular weekly event will remain dormant through at least July 30.

"Additionally, the Griffith Blues Fest, scheduled for July 24-26, will not take place even if Indiana advances to Stage 5 in the recovery plan," Ryfa added.

Saturday's parade steps off at noon at Broad and Ash streets, going south down Broad and ending at Broad and Main streets.

"This year, I have a total of 39 parade applicants," said Activities Director Michelle Velez, adding the number has been around 60 in prior years.

"There are also many car clubs attending this year," she added.

Velez said spectators will be asked to remain with their own groups and practice social distancing from others.

"If they can't properly social distance, then it is recommended to wear a mask," she said, adding candy throwing will not be allowed.