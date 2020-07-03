Griffith Fourth of July parade ready to roll on Saturday

GRIFFITH — After Gov. Eric Holcomb tapped the pause button on the state's coronavirus reopening on Wednesday, the town has frozen most events planned for July but Saturday's parade is still a go.
The town has canceled plans to immediately resume the weekly Central Market in Central Park, said Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
The popular weekly event will remain dormant through at least July 30.
"Additionally, the Griffith Blues Fest, scheduled for July 24-26, will not take place even if Indiana advances to Stage 5 in the recovery plan," Ryfa added.
Saturday's parade steps off at noon at Broad and Ash streets, going south down Broad and ending at Broad and Main streets.
"This year, I have a total of 39 parade applicants," said Activities Director Michelle Velez, adding the number has been around 60 in prior years.
"There are also many car clubs attending this year," she added.
Velez said spectators will be asked to remain with their own groups and practice social distancing from others.
"If they can't properly social distance, then it is recommended to wear a mask," she said, adding candy throwing will not be allowed.
Ryfa said things were looking up for the reopening when the governor moved Lake County up by 10 days to enter Stage 4 of the reopening.
"However, we decided on Monday to begin notifying our food vendors and musicians that we were going to take a pause after hearing some reports of cases in Lake County and larger increases in other states," Ryfa stressed.
He noted the governor is allowing fairs and festivals in his new executive order through July 17.
"(However) we chose to hold off for the month of July to be more certain of being assured that the safety of our workers, vendors, musicians, patrons and citizens would not be compromised," Ryfa said.
Ryfa said that any events that take place will have limited physical attendance for additional safety.
"We would also stream the music entertainment to the town of Griffith YouTube channel for those that want to see the performances from their home."
Ryfa said the safety, health and risks to residents will be the deciding factor going forward. He added that the next month should give a strong hint on whether any events will take place this year.
