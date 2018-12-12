The St. John Township Board has voted unanimously to reject Griffith's bid to join the township.
The board listened to numerous comments from St. John Township residents and from Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa before deciding Tuesday night against a resolution allowing Griffith to join the township.
Griffith residents voted overwhelmingly in September to secede from Calumet Township and seek to join either St. John Township or North Township.
The major issue cited by the St. John Township Board was a lack of information about what Griffith would add financially to the township and what the township would need to provide for Griffith residents. The resolution can be taken up by the next board in 2019.
Meanwhile, the North Township Board decided Tuesday night it will study the implications of admitting Griffith before deciding what to do.
Board members there said they had too many reservations — and not enough information — to vote yes by Griffith’s self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline.
Whether there is enough time to act before Dec. 31 is uncertain, the board said.
"What you should expect from us is to (decide) by the end of the year or after the first of the year," said North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.
Mrvan said people have cautioned him about jeopardizing the existing assistance programs if Griffith is not a good fit.
The implications of Griffith membership will be analyzed by North Township's financial consultant Jim Bennett.
"The board is attempting to get the facts together," Bennett said, adding the financial impact must be determined — especially with the upcoming property tax circuit breaker in 2020.
Data supplied by Griffith shows North Township would gain an additional $525,000 in revenue from Griffith's membership.
But Griffith residents also would be receiving services provided by the township, "and we're trying to determine what that factor is," Bennett said.
Factors to be studied include percentages of free and reduced school lunches, number of residents requiring services, Dial-A-Ride needs, rental vouchers and other items.
Ryfa thanked Mrvan for looking into the matter.
By joining North Township, Griffith would be spared the annual tax draw of about $2.2 million it pays to Calumet Township.
Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson also attended the North Township meeting and insisted her township did not exceed 12 times the state's average township assistance budget, a situation which allowed Griffith to vote to secede from Calumet Township.
State budget officials have disagreed with Robinson's assessment.
"I'm not here to ask you to stay," Robinson said. "I'm not here to ask you not to leave me. I wish you well."