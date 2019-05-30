HIGHLAND — A Griffith man had to be extracted from his Dodge Journey after the SUV flipped on its left side Wednesday evening in the Highland Grove Shopping Center parking lot on Indianapolis Boulevard.
Police said the 28-year-old male had failed to yield to a Ford Fusion driven by an 18-year-old Schererville man trying to turn right. The impact caused the Dodge Journey to roll over about 10:50 p.m. in front of Torrid Clothing.
Fire officials removed the Griffith man from the SUV since he was unable to open the driver's side door. He was taken to a Community Hospital for treatment and "complained of pain to much of his body."
Police said his injures were not life threatening. The driver of the Ford Fusion was not injured.