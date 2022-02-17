Griffith Navy vet caps 100th birthday celebration with parade

GRIFFITH — Turning 100 two days after Valentine's Day proved to be a sweet treat for honoree Wes Schafer.

Schafer, the "birthday boy," stayed inside his long-time Griffith home but stood and looked out through his front plate-glass windows as dozens of well-wishers in vehicles and in one case, two women on horseback, paraded by to wish him happy birthday.

"That was pretty good," said Schafer, waving and smiling as those passing by honked their greetings.

Many of the vehicles bore signs wishing him a happy 100th birthday.

"He's a rockstar," remarked Schafer's youngest song, Rick Schafer, who came from Grand Junction, Colorado for the festivities.

Chloe Boney said her great grandfather, whom she affectionately calls "old poop," has always been there for the family, including for her mom, Melissa White, his granddaughter.

"He's always been there for us and has always been hilarious and most generous. He's literally a walking piece of history," Boney said.

Prior to the parade, Schafer also received a certificate of appreciation for his service in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS New Mexico in the Pacific presented to him from Hank Sichterman of the Lowell VFW.

Those who came to pay Schafer homage included Griffith first responders and members of the 1st Battalion Indiana Veterans Reserve Corp.

Schafer was also honored earlier in the week by the Griffith Town Council with a letter of recognition, received some 500 birthday cards including many from local children from Wadsworth Elementary; and was honored by a happy birthday Mr. Schafer sign at Central Park.

"I never thought I'd see something like this. There's a lot of nice people," Schafer said.

His older son, Terry Schafer, planned the whole thing including the parade and a television interview with the assist of posts on social media.

"Every year we try and do something for him. This is the first time we've done a parade for him on his birthday," Terry Schafer said.

Wes Schafer's wife Arleen, who has been married to him for 72 years, watched her husband's festivities from the comfort of her chair.

"I'm very proud of him," Arleen Schafer, 95, said after giving him a kiss and telling him she loved him.

The Schafers, who were married in 1949, have lived in their Griffith home since the late 1950s.

Schafer said he was born in Rensselaer but later moved to Northwest Indiana after his parents divorced.

"My mom took care of me," Schafer said.

They ended up staying with two aunts in the Hammond area while Schafer finished high school.

One of his dad's first jobs was as a teenager painting the Standard Oil tanks, said Terry Schafer.

After graduation, Schafer said he decided to join the Navy so he could see the world.

"I didn't know a war was coming on," Schafer said.

While serving in the Navy, Schafer said he had some near misses including when he served as a gunner's mate on a WWII battleship.

Schafer said he and others were shooting on one side of the ship then moved to the other side right before the side they were standing was hit by a kamikaze pilot.

"We had just transferred from one side of the ship to the other," Schafer said.

Schafer said he also got a lucky break because the ship he was assigned to had been assigned to the Pearl Harbor Navy Base near Honolulu, Hawaii but his ship was sent to the Atlantic right before the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese.

"I've been real lucky through the years," Schafer said.

Toward the end of the war, Schafer got to go to officer's training school then attend two years of college studying electronics, according to his son, Terry Schafer.

He married Arleen in 1949. She had two children from a previous marriage and she and Wes had two sons.

Schafer worked at Smith Chevrolet in Hammond where his job was putting in speakers and radios.

"He worked his way up to service manager," Terry Schafer said.

He retired at age 62 because he thought he wasn't going to live past 65, Terry Schafer said of his dad.

Wes Schafer, a thin man who gets around easily and only occasionally utilizes a cane, said he isn't sure what his secret is of living to be 100.

He said he never ate a lot of processed food and always left food on his plate at the insistence of the aunts who raised him and told him eating everything on your plate was a sign of gluttony.

"I guess I lived to be 100 because I sleep and eat and eat enough to keep me going. I try and walk a lot," Schafer said.

