GRIFFITH — The Griffith Police Department will conduct training over the next week.
The training, which includes multiple departments and resources from surrounding areas, will take place in the 600 block of East Ridge Road, according to the department's Facebook page.
On Wednesday, the department will train with SWAT, officials told The Times.
The Griffith Fire Department will finish up its training Wednesday with the use of "acquired structures." Firefighters will not burn the structures, but will use a smoke machine to simulate "the low and zero visibility environments firefighters can encounter during a structure fire."
The police department will train throughout the week until Monday.
According to the post, the training should not cause any delays.
Passersby should use caution when approaching the area, the department said. The training exercises are not meant for public viewing.