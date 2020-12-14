Griffith Public Works director announces retirement

GRIFFITH — Public Works Director Rick Konopasek has announced his retirement after 15 years on the job.
He will leave effective April 16, with Jan. 11 as his last physical day on the job.
"I'd like to thank the Town Council for the trust they afforded me on my appointment as director of public works," Konopasek said in his retirement letter.
"I believe it is time to enter a new direction of my life" Konopasek wrote. He plans to travel with his wife, Brenda, and enjoy their four grandchildren with a fifth on the way.
He also thanked the residents, past department heads, past and present town employees — and especially Administrative Assistant Tricia Kistler and Water/Sewer Supervisor Rick Kuna.
Konopasek had been a town councilman for 10 years until the retirement of then Public Works Director James Reyome.
Konopasek, who holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Ball State University, resigned from the council in April 2006 to replace Reyome.
Konopasek was congratulated by the council members, Police Chief Greg Mance, Fire Chief Roy Schoon and Building Commissioner Steve McDermott.
Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said a job description for the position will be publicized shortly, along with instructions on how to apply for the opening.
"We encourage all that are interested to certainly apply," Ryfa said.
In other job openings, Ryfa noted that seats often open this time of year on the various boards and commissions.
He advised that interested persons should "get your names in the hopper" so they can be matched up with any open seats that might materialize.
Ryfa added that there already is one new member needed on the Park Board.
The council also held a first reading on the 2021 town employee salary ordinance, which features a 2% raise.
"This year it will also go to part-time employees," Ryfa said of the raise.
He noted that past raises have only gone to full-time employees.
